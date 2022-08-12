Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Mormon Lake Fire Chief's car looked a little worse for wear. One of the main clues that it was a fake public safety vehicle — aside from its raggedy appearance and a missing license plate — was that the word Lake was misspelled as "Like." 

Border Patrol agents at the Douglas station knew something was amiss.

Tags