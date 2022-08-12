This is the Ford Explorer painted to look like a Mormon Lake Fire District vehicle that Border Patrol agents encountered in Douglas by the border wall. The vehicle was being used to smuggle migrants, officials said.
The rear of the fake fire department vehicle intercepted by Border Patrol agents in Douglas.
The Mormon Lake Fire Chief's car looked a little worse for wear. One of the main clues that it was a fake public safety vehicle — aside from its raggedy appearance and a missing license plate — was that the word Lake was misspelled as "Like."
Border Patrol agents at the Douglas station knew something was amiss.
The rear of the vehicle, a white 2003 Ford Explorer, had been outfitted with red and yellow decals and the words "Fire Chief" were painted on the rear in the center of the decal. Instead of a license plate, the spot was blank and outlined with masking tape. In the lower left hand corner of the Explorer were the letters and numbers AZ MLK C96.
The 19-year-old sport utility vehicle is what law enforcement officials refer to as a "clone car." Those are vehicles made to look like they belong to a public safety agency, or even to a company — like FedEx — or a city government.
The cartels use the vehicles to smuggle drugs, migrants or both under the guise of an official-looking vehicle, officials say.
The copycat cars are not an everyday occurrence.
"It's not common," Border Control agent Jesus Vasavilbaso says. "But it's a tactic used by smugglers."
In the last couple of years Border Patrol agents have encountered at least two other clone cars being used to smuggle migrants into this country, said Vasavilbaso and U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Rob Daniels. One had been set up to look like a Border Patrol vehicle and the other had been painted to resemble a FedEx truck.
Smugglers also painted a car to make it look like it belonged to the city of Douglas, Vasavilbaso said.
Cochise County Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas agreed that while clone cars aren't the norm, the fake fire department SUV was not the first one to roll though Cochise County. Capas said she believes there was another vehicle years ago painted to look like a Border Patrol truck in the area.
On his Twitter page dated Aug. 8, John Modlin, chief Border Patrol agent at the Tucson sector, said: "Agents responded to a suspected vehicle incursion and encountered the abandoned SUV. Mormon Lake Fire Dist. decals were improperly labeled as "Mormon Like.
"Several individuals fled from the vehicle to Mexico before agents arrived," Modlin said.
Vasavilbaso said the driver of the fake fire chief car, which was in the desert in Guadalupe Canyon near Geronimo Trail Road, likely slipped through a gap in the border wall between Douglas and Agua Prieta, Sonora.
Mormon Lake is just east of Interstate 17 near the Coconino National Forest. There is a fire district in that area.
Technology used by agents at the Douglas Station detected the vehicle, Vasavilbaso said, and that's how it was spotted.
It's unclear where the battered Explorer is at the moment. Border Patrol agents seized it and the incident is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security.
Some smugglers don't even bother to disguise their vehicles, Vasavilbaso said.
"We've had construction vehicles try to come though with drugs or migrants," Vasavilbaso said. "Smugglers will try anything."