SONORA, MEXICO — Managers at PEMEX gas stations in Agua Prieta and Naco say the high oil prices gripping the U.S. are sending more people from Arizona to their filling stations for fuel.
At two PEMEX stations visited by the Herald/Review last week, managers said their American customers from Cochise County and other areas are usually crowding into their stations on the weekends.
The trend is not new. It’s been going full force since at least March with Texans flocking to Juarez and Californians driving to Tijuana to purchase cheaper gas.
As of Friday, gas prices in Arizona overall were posted at $4.55 a gallon according to the American Automobile Association. The highest fuel prices are in California at $5.65 a gallon overall and the lowest are in Arkansas at $3.74 a gallon overall. The average gas price for the U.S. is $4.11 a gallon, AAA said.
At the PEMEX station in Agua Prieta, where the gas is pumped by an all-female staff, gas is $3.50 a gallon for regular.
Manager Armando Quijada said his Arizona customers usually are in line on the weekends. One of his attendants, Fernanda Soto, agreed.
Ditto for Alejandro Arizmendi’s PEMEX station along the main drag in Naco, Sonora. While this PEMEX station is a lot smaller than Quijada’s location in Agua Prieta, Arizmendi says he has no complaints because his sales have risen 35% since March.
“At the beginning of March we had a lot of sales, especially on the weekends,” Arizmendi said. “We realized that there were a lot of people from Arizona who were coming here to buy gas because of the prices in the United States.
“I’ve been tracking my gas sales since 2012 and this has been the best year,” he added.
Arizmendi sells only regular grade gasoline and he charges $3.55 a gallon.
Quijada sells all grades, but said he has run out of fuel in the past because of the number of customers crossing the border. The gasoline has been replaced quickly, he said, but that has driven customers to other gas stations such as Arco and Chevron, both of which are now operating in Mexico.
“If we have lines here, people go to those other gas stations,” Quijada said.
Published reports show that Mexico has kept its gas prices lower because of a government subsidy supported by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
When fuel began running out because of the number of Americans overrunning the gas stations in Mexico — especially Texas motorists— the subsidy was lifted for a few days and Mexican gas prices were on par with those of the U.S., an article in Reuters said.
The gas shortages affected cities in the Mexican border states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Sonora and Baja California, including Tijuana, one of the world’s busiest border crossings, Reuters said.
Arizmendi said he had to raise his prices for one week in early April when the subsidy was lifted.
According to Reuters: “Mexico’s finance ministry said in a statement there was a gasoline shortage in the area “from an imbalance between supply and demand.
“In the United States, gasoline prices are higher than in Mexico, and citizens of that country cross the border to stock up,” the finance ministry (in Mexico) said. “As fuel prices have spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine, more people living in the United States are driving across the border into Mexico in search of lower gas prices.
“Mexico’s subsidy has been championed by the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has long promised to insulate consumers from sharp price hikes at the pump,” the article says.
What’s interesting, Arizmendi said, is that Mexico does not have the capacity to produce all of its oil and that a lot of it comes from the U.S., about 60%.
“For every 10 liters of gas, six comes from the U.S. and four comes from Mexico,” Arizmendi said.
He said the fuel that his station gets from Mexico comes chiefly from Magdalena de Kino, Sonora. He also gets fuel from Nogales and Hermosillo, in Sonora.