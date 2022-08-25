COCHISE COUNTY — Load cars filled with migrants just keep on roaring though Cochise County, becoming an unwanted daily and hazardous fixture.
The situation of load cars and the drivers who are getting recruited by the cartels via social media to pick up migrants and ferry them through Cochise County, has worsened, and Sheriff Mark Dannels said this week, and law enforcement is scrambling to keep up.
“The load car situation is growing worse,” Dannels said. “I hear it all day long — the pursuits, the disrespect for law enforcement.
“From January to July border-related suspects in our jail is 617 suspects,” Dannels added.
He said that on Tuesday afternoon, a day that had started with the apprehension of four load car drivers in the county during a six-hour stretch, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas. Thursday morning two men — one from Mesa, the other from Gilbert — were caught in the parking lot of the Sierra Vista Target with six migrants in their sport utility vehicle, the Sheriff’s official said.
Load cars are dubbed that because the cartels refer to migrants who are smuggled into the United States illegally as “loads.” People who are recruited via Instagram, Facebook and other social media, are now being offered $2,500 for every migrant they can jam into a vehicle and bring to either Tucson or Phoenix, authorities have said.
The price for every migrant smuggled used to be $1,000, but because load car drivers began getting stopped by members of a recently formed task force that focuses solely on catching these motorists, the cartels had to up the ante, Dannels said.
The Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement partners, have had to drum up new tactics to fight the continuing problem and either stop the load car drivers and prosecute them, or keep them out of Cochise County altogether.
“As they up their operations on the criminal side, we need to up our operations on the enforcement side,” Dannels said.
‘Zero tolerance’
An aggressive ad campaign will be launched next month that will be circulated in Phoenix and all areas south of it, Capas said, “because that’s where a lot of our load car drivers are coming from.”
“The campaign is just another approach to bring people the awareness and also to let the criminals know that we have a zero-tolerance approach here,” she said. “If you’re caught, you will be arrested and prosecuted. We want that message not just in Cochise County, but statewide.”
One of the components of the campaign will include publication of a number that the public can send a text to if they see something suspicious, Capas said. The campaign will coincide with a new law that kicks in next month that provides tougher penalties for individuals caught smuggling migrants into the U.S. for profit, Dannels and Capas said.
“Our main goal is to educate,” Capas said. “Are we going to stop this with an ad campaign? Probably not. But if they understand that the consequences are more serious than previously thought, then hopefully so.”
The Sheriff’s Office and its partners — which include the Border Patrol, the Department of Public Safety and various police departments — also have increased the presence of cameras and other physical components that Dannels could not discuss that are in place to deter load car drivers.
The Sheriff’s Office also has “spotters,” whose role includes watching for individuals who drive into the area to pick up their human loads, Dannels said. Members of the state’s National Guard, deployed here by Gov. Doug Ducey, continue working with the Sheriff’s Office, mostly monitoring the hundreds of cameras set up along the border that capture images of migrants attempting to enter illegally.
But the cartels’ increase in smuggling fees apparently has become such an attractive lure that police have started seeing motorists of varying backgrounds — not just the teenagers snagged via social media — get into the load car smuggling business.
“We’re seeing all aspects of society doing this right now,” the sheriff said. “It’s everything between ignorance and pure greed.”
Last week, a 28-year-old Phoenix woman had her 10-year-old son accompany her to Cochise County to pick up eight migrants on State Route 90 near Canyon Vista Medical Center. Capas said Thursday the Sheriff’s Office is pursuing charges against the woman, identified as Wendy Barahona Panamanian.
Barahona faces federal smuggling charges. But she may also be charged locally for bringing the youngster with her, Capas said. Investigators said Barahona did not try to speed away from police when they spotted her.
Dannels himself stopped a former police officer from another state who admitted to the sheriff that he had smuggled migrants twice before in Cochise County without getting caught and he was back for a third try.
The sheriff arrested the former cop.
“He told me he was a repeat smuggler. He asked me to give him a break because he was a former cop,” Dannels said. “I told him I don’t know what kind sheriff you think I am or what kind of county you think you’re in. We charged him.
“You come here to commit a crime and we have zero tolerance and we will charge you. Between state, local and federal (officials) we’re working very closely to make sure that happens,” Dannels added.
About two weeks ago, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers stopped a load car driver on State Route 92 near Sierra Vista. A trooper opened the suspect’s driver’s side door and the motorist, identified as Marcus Calderon, took off, dragging the trooper for several hundred feet, DPS investigators said. Border Patrol took custody of four migrants in Calderon’s car, DPS said. The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Cochise County Superior Court.
Additionally, the latest hazard, not just to other motorists, but to the migrants who are being smuggled, has included load car drivers who were either high on fentanyl or drunk, said both U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and the Sheriff’s Office.
CBP spokesman John Mennell said that two weeks ago in Douglas a suspected load car driver overdosed on fentanyl. Border Patrol agents from the Douglas Station attempted to stop the driver, but he wouldn’t, Mennell said. The man headed down a dirt road and finally stopped, prompting two people — both U.S. citizens — to bolt from his vehicle.
As the Border Patrol agents neared his car, they realized the driver was overdosing, Mennell said. The agents administered Narcan to stave off the effects of the narcotic. Someone had called the Border Patrol to report the man had migrants in his vehicle, but it’s unclear whether any were found in his car.
Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies also arrested a load car driver who was drunk and was charged with DUI. That suspect also had several migrants in tow.
Cracking down
The consequences vary for load car drivers who stop when law enforcement attempts to pull them over, as opposed to those who try to outrace cops at speeds often exceeding 100 miles per hour. Load car drivers who stop are subject to federal prosecution for smuggling.
Those who don’t stop but are eventually caught face state charges as well, to include felony fleeing and eluding, kidnapping and endangerment. The latter are usually arrested on the spot and taken to the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee.
Load car drivers who are younger than 18 and stop for police cannot be charged federally or by the state. But if a minor bolts from authorities, he or she can be charged by the state and arrested as well, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Meanwhile, the CBP published the statistics for the number of migrants encountered by agents in the month of July along the entire southwest border of the U.S., which runs from Texas to California. The July numbers show a decrease from the June numbers, as well as the numbers from July 2021, the CBP’s website shows.
But that does not necessarily mean that less migrants are slipping into this country illegally. These figures represent the migrants who were stopped at the border by federal agents.
The number of migrants encountered along the entire Southwest border this July was 181,552. That’s down from the same time last year when the number was 200,658, the CBP website shows. There was also a drop in the number of encounters in the Tucson sector, which includes Cochise County. That went from 17,983 last July to 16,597 this July, the website shows.
Dannels said thousands of migrants are getting away monthly in the Tucson sector. And Cochise County — via Naco and Douglas — are popular entry points. The migrants don’t stay in Cochise because it’s a rural county with few services to offer, officials have said, but problems arise nonetheless.
The sheriff said he met recently with a rancher in the area who has cornfields. The man told Dannels that he has had undocumented persons hiding in his fields before because the fields are so thick. Dannels said the rancher is worried that when it comes time to harvest the corn, he might end up accidentally killing migrants hiding in his field.
“He said he has so many migrants in his fields that when harvest is coming, he’s afraid he’s going to chop up a migrant instead of corn,” the sheriff said. “This problem is affecting all aspects of our lives in Cochise County, even agricultural.
“We’re the doormat,” Dannels added, referring to Cochise County as the point of entry for many undocumented persons. “We’re also the first line of destruction to the cartels. If we don’t provide this enforcement level and prevention, education and awareness, this is just the tip of the iceberg.
“So, we’re trying to keep manageable control of what’s going on with smuggling in Cochise County and enforce the rule of law. As long as they (the cartels) continue, we’ll keep doing our part. We’ll keep adjusting our tactics to meet the demand.”