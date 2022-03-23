COCHISE COUNTY — A newly-formed task force focused on putting an end to load car drivers who are blowing through Cochise County daily attempting to spirit undocumented migrants to Tucson or Phoenix is starting to expand its emphasis to target the source of the drivers being recruited— social media.
Cochise County Sheriff’s Commander Robert Watkins said the young load car drivers who are being lured to transport undocumented individuals who make it across the border illegally are being swayed to earn big bucks via Instagram and Snapchat. The drivers are called “load car” drivers because the migrants are referred to as a “load.”
Watkins showed the Herald/Review examples of how load car drivers — usually teenagers — are being snared by recruiters who work for the Mexican cartels with promises of big bucks as long as the drivers supply their own vehicle.
One post says: “Drivers for today HMU (hit me up) $1000 — $8000 must have your own car. Scared money don’t make money.”
Another one says: “Need drivers all day, everyday so HMU....Noooo!!! Checkpoints.”
Watkins is trying to enlist help in the community to persuade Instagram and Snapchat to prohibit such posts from proliferating.
“I need help from every member of the community,” Watkins said Tuesday. “This is a threat to our citizens, it’s a threat to the migrants.
“I know we can do this. If we apply enough pressure to Snapchat and Instagram they could create an algorithm to take these posts down. I need their help (the community) combatting the overall issue, which is Snapchat and Instagram.”
He said if terrorists were here indoctrinating youth to blow up schools, that would not be allowed on social media.
“How is this (recruiting load car drivers) different?” Watkins asked. “How is a kid driving 130 mph into oncoming traffic with four victims who are migrants in the trunk of a car, how is that any different than terrorists?
“That’s our philosophy on this. No matter how you feel about the border and border security, you cannot tell me that the greatest threat to these migrants after the journey they face to get here is to be thrown into the back of a car being driven by a 16-year-old kid who’s been indoctrinated to believe that there are no consequence to their actions.”
Watkins said he is working with the governor’s office to start a public service announcement campaign on street signs that would warn young people who are being recruited to think twice before they accept money to transport migrants.
He said the Safe Streets Task Force was formed at the beginning of March after investigators began noticing an “alarming trend” in the number of load car drivers speeding through the county.
One incident in October, which involved a 16-year-old boy from Mesa transporting two migrants, caught the attention of all law enforcement after investigators said the load car driver, Felix Mendez, crashed into a 65-year-old woman on State Route 90, killing her instantly. Investigators said Mendez had run a red light as he drove at about 100 mph.
Mendez was not being chased by police, Watkins and others have said. Officers had cut off the pursuit because of the risk it presented to other motorists.
After the Mendez incident, law enforcement officials began noticing that other load car drivers were not stopping either, even when not being pursued by police.
Another incident with a supposed load car driver — a 16-year-old girl accompanied by two 14-year-old friends — that ended in a crash with severe injuries finally set the stage for the creation of the task force.
Watkins said he and other law enforcement officials met the week of Feb. 26 and began talking about the load car situation and its intensity.
“We realized we had to bring them (load car incidents) to a conclusion,” Watkins said. “Our current practice of just stopping the pursuit and not chasing them is no longer working.”
The day they began talking about forming the task force was followed hours later by another incident involving a 17-year-old load car driver from Phoenix who was transporting four migrants in his vehicle. The teen was driving faster than 100 mph through Sierra Vista and then faster than 130 mph as he headed in the wrong direction down State Route 90 past Huachuca City. The teenager was finally stopped by newly appointed task force members from the Benson Police Department, Watkins said.
In its first week of operation, the task force arrested eight load car drivers, Watkins said. That’s compared to three or four in all of 2019, he said.
And while recruiters are telling their load car drivers that there will be no consequences to pay, Watkins and other members of the task force like Sheriff’s Cpl. Carl Larimer are debunking that. In conjunction with the Cochise County Attorney’s Office, charges are being leveled against load car drivers to include failure to yield and kidnapping, the latter as serious as rape or attempted homicide, Larimer said.
Watkins made it clear the task force is not an anti-smuggling effort, but is “an anti-jerk-driving-though-our community-at-130-mph campaign.”
He said that while the task force has been focusing its efforts on a certain section of the county — the Hereford-Sierra Vista-Huachuca City area — that will change next week when it begins zeroing in on the entire county.
At the moment they’re operating 16 hours a day, Larimer said, and the load car activity is “constant.”
Watkins said the task force’s philosophy is multi-faceted.
“There are three main philosophies — education, prevention and enforcement,” Watkins said.
Aside from the public service announcement campaign planned with the state for the education portion, Watkins also is working on a similar project with the Mexican Consulate in Douglas.
As for enforcement tactics, the task force is using various measures to stop load car drivers who refuse to pull over, such as spike points and the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s grappler devices. Grapplers are a netting system deployed from a police vehicle’s front bumper to capture and lock the rear wheel of a suspect vehicle.
Watkins said the task force is utilizing the Border Patrol’s license plate readers and facial recognition system to identify drivers who leave the scene.
‘When we can’t apprehend them (because they leave the area) we can visit them at their house and arrest them,” Watkins said.
Additionally, the task force is working with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Cochise County Attorney’s Office to find a way to bring conspiracy charges against anyone involved in the load car operations, from the recruiters to the drivers.
The bottom line though, said Watkins and Larimer, is to shut down the channels used by the recruiters to attract the load car drivers.
“As long as Snapchat and Instagram are allowing things like this, it’s not going to stop,” Watkins said.