DOUGLAS — Visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County this week, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly came away with a grim outlook, saying the impending lifting of Title 42 would create a humanitarian crisis that would endanger migrants and those who deal with them.
A Democrat, Kelly said he has tried countless times to inform the Biden administration about the dangers of doing away with Title 42 at this time because of the onslaught of human beings who would pour across the Southwest border from Mexico into the U.S. seeking asylum, or slipping through illegally.
Title 42 was instituted in March 2020 by the Trump administration. Title 42 expulsions are removals by the U.S. government of people who have recently been in a country where a communicable disease was present. The extent of authority for contagion-related expulsions is set out by law in 42 U.S.C. § 265. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration used this provision (section 265) to block land entry for many migrants. The program has been continued by the Biden administration. Biden announced recently that he would lift the provision on May 23.
But Kelly, who rode a helicopter along the border in Cochise County with Sheriff Mark Dannels on Wednesday morning, said the problem of lifting Title 42 would be compounded because the Biden administration has no plan in place once the policy is removed.
Simply put, Kelly said there is a crisis on the Southwest border.
“Right now we have a crisis,” Kelly said. “We have about 7,000 migrants a day (on the Southwest border) that Border Patrol have to process and in some cases, have to temporarily house.
“Title 42 allows Border Patrol to return folks from Mexico and Guatemala back to Mexico. So those numbers would go up significantly.
“Right now, this administration does not have a plan.”
Kelly said he has been sounding the alarm that the number of migrants swarming to the border will explode if Title 42 is canceled.
“I warned them about this months ago,” Kelly said. “I’ve been talking to Customs and Border Protection, I’ve been talking to the Department of Homeland Security. They do not have a plan in place on how to deal with the increase in numbers.
“To be honest, it’s going to be a crisis on top of a crisis.”
Dannels, who also has been trying to no avail to get someone from the Biden administration to visit the Southwest border, said he appreciates that Kelly is trying to forge a solution.
“I appreciate Sen. Mark Kelly taking the time to visit our county to hear from Border Patrol and community leaders to discuss our current border challenges,” the sheriff said. “I applaud Sen. Kelly for his support of Title 42 during a time where our southern border is already under crisis.
“We agree that this administration needs to share a collective plan of action and message reference border security and immigration surges. The vulnerabilities and public safety risks are force-multiplied when these gaps exist.”
Kelly said he has authored legislation with two Republican senators that would require a plan of action by the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security if it goes through with lifting Title 42.
“I’ve got legislation with Sen. Portman (Rob Portman of Ohio), bipartisan legislation called the Border Response Resiliency Act, that will require that the Department of Homeland Security has a plan,” Kelly said. “(It) provides $1 billion to make sure that they have the resources in place to handle surges in migration.
“I have legislation with Sen. (James) Lankford of Oklahoma that requires that the administration have a plan before Title 42 is lifted.”
The senator also said he has a ”concept of operations” on his desk in Washington that outlines the logistics that should be in place for the expected onslaught of migrants.
He said the Biden administration should have answers to these questions:
How many buses are you going to have to move individuals from the border to the places where they would be processed?
How are you going to pay for those buses?
How many drivers are you going to have?
What facilities are going to house the migrants and where are these facilities?
What extra resources will you provide for the charitable organizations that help in this process?
Where are those charitable organizations going to be?
The senator said those question have not been answered by Washington.
“What you’re going to see unless this is figured out between now and May 23, is you’re going to see potentially a humanitarian crisis here on the border,” Kelly said.
Douglas Border Patrol Station officials told Kelly about 30,000 migrants a year are being returned to Mexico under Title 42. Once that’s removed, though, Kelly said it will mean an additional 30,000 migrants that the Border Patrol will have to hold onto, then figure out where to send.
The senator said he has been calling for a process that includes getting cases adjudicated once migrants cross the border and ask for asylum.
“We should have judges and asylum officers here at the border,” he said. “And not just in one place in Texas. (They should be) at ports of entry, near Border Patrol stations so we can get individuals’ claims for asylum adjudicated.
“The administration just fails to see that.”
His warnings and requests for a plan on the border have pretty much fallen on deaf ears, Kelly said.
“I’ve talked to the president about the border and to Ali (Alejandro) Mayorkas,” Kelly said, referring to the secretary of Homeland Security. “I’ve talked with him rather frequently, I’ve shared this with him. I’ve shared this with the administration.
“The reaction so far has been unacceptable. I would say that they understand that they might have an impending problem. “
Until May 23, Kelly said he will keep pushing to try and get his legislation through. He said he does not know if Title 42 will remain in effect until a plan is implemented, something Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is also calling for.
“You have to have a contingency plan. There is no contingency plan here,” Kelly said. “I would say that it’s likely that right now we have a more challenging crisis at the border and it puts the migrants at risk, the Border Patrol at risk, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (at risk). This situation is not good for anybody.”