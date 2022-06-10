TUCSON — New heat mitigation kits have been rolled out by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in an effort to help undocumented migrants who continue to traverse Arizona's scorching desert in the summer months despite warnings of possible death from heat exhaustion and dehydration.
So far this fiscal year — which began on Oct. 1, 2021 — Border Patrol agents with the Tucson sector, which includes Cochise County, have found 48 dead migrants in the desert, said Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.
At an event Thursday morning to introduce the new heat kits — about the size of a small fanny pack — Modlin and other CBP officials said the kits would be distributed immediately to about 500 agents in the Three Points and Casa Grande stations where many a distressed migrant has been encountered in the desert.
The packs eventually will find their way to all the Border Patrol stations in the state.
Modlin said the kits are simple, but can immediately help stabilize an individual who is in distress until more sophisticated lifesaving assistance arrives.
"The message is simple," Modlin said. "If you're thinking of crossing the border illegally into the United States — specifically in Arizona — don't do it. The desert is unforgiving, the mountains are unforgiving, the human smuggling organizations are unforgiving."
He said he was not certain how many migrants are aware of how risky it is to cross the desert, especially in the summer months. Cochise County Sheriff's officials and even the Mexican consulate in Douglas have often said human smugglers intent on extorting money from desperate migrants lie to them routinely about the trek across the desert and the time it takes.
"Illegally crossing into this area is potentially a deadly decision," Modlin said. "That message remains the reality. But I know that not enough migrants hear the truth about how dangerous our desert is or the fact that our border is closed."
Modlin warned that temperatures in the desert were expected to hover at about 100 degrees or higher this weekend
He said the new heat mitigation kits contain electrolyte packets, instant cool packs, cooling towels, sun screen and disposable emergency blankets for creating shade. He said all agents carry first aid kits and water.
"These kits are very easy to carry and their items can be quickly administered," Modlin said. "They are designed to support immediate lifesaving measures. Though simple they can be enough to support a desperate individual until more advanced help can arrive."
Modlin said more than 230 Tucson Sector agents are emergency medical technicians.
Assistant Tucson Sector Chief William Beltran said the heat stress kit is one piece of a larger strategic system.
"This kit is in intermediate tool," Beltran said. "On its own it's not going to save lives. We are constantly working with internal and external stakeholders to our humanitarian mission and to continue to save lives in the desert.
He listed the technology in the desert that's designed to help lost migrants or hikers, such as 34 rescue beacons located in various areas of the desert. He said agents regularly practice emergency response planning.
Between Oct. 1 and May CBP agents have performed 2,192 rescues in the Arizona desert.