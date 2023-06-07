Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis, a Republican presidental candidate, was part of a roundtable discussion to announce a nationwide Anti-Illegal Immigration Coalition at the Sierra Vista campus of Cochise College Wednesday morning. Sheriffs from Florida and around the country were on hand to participate in the gathering, which was hosted by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.
SIERRA VISTA — Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida was in Cochise County Wednesday where he was met by sheriffs from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and across the country who conveyed the urgent need to secure the border.
While at the announcement of a nationwide Anti-Illegal Immigration Coalition at the Sierra Vista campus of Cochise College, DeSantis, a Republican candidate for president, highlighted Florida’s successful actions to combat illegal immigration within the state and along the southern border.
“Joe Biden is derelict in the performance of his duties and refuses to uphold the borders of our nation,” said DeSantis. “In Florida, we’re stepping up even as the federal government falls down on the job. We enacted strong legislation to combat illegal immigration, sent law enforcement officers and equipment to the border, and have dedicated resources to divert migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions. Today we’re taking Florida’s no-nonsense approach to border enforcement nationwide.”
The initiatives announced include:
Signing legislation that requires all public employers, contractors and subcontractors attempting to enter into contracts with public employers to use E-Verify to determine employment eligibility;
Suing the Biden administration over its “catch and release” policy;
Forming a strike force of state and local law enforcement to interdict human smuggling and human trafficking and to seize illegal weapons being transported through the U.S.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone