Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis, a Republican presidental candidate, was part of a roundtable discussion to announce a nationwide Anti-Illegal Immigration Coalition at the Sierra Vista campus of Cochise College Wednesday morning. Sheriffs from Florida and around the country were on hand to participate in the gathering, which was hosted by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.

SIERRA VISTA — Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida was in Cochise County Wednesday where he was met by sheriffs from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and across the country who conveyed the urgent need to secure the border.

While at the announcement of a nationwide Anti-Illegal Immigration Coalition at the Sierra Vista campus of Cochise College, DeSantis, a Republican candidate for president, highlighted Florida’s successful actions to combat illegal immigration within the state and along the southern border.

