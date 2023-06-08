SIERRA VISTA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Cochise County Wednesday and met with sheriffs from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Idaho and Florida for a roundtable discussion and to announce formation of a nationwide Anti-Illegal Immigration Coalition.

DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate,  along with eight sheriffs and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, met at the Sierra Vista campus of Cochise College where the governor highlighted Florida’s actions in combating illegal immigration.

