SIERRA VISTA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Cochise County Wednesday and met with sheriffs from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Idaho and Florida for a roundtable discussion and to announce formation of a nationwide Anti-Illegal Immigration Coalition.
DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, along with eight sheriffs and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, met at the Sierra Vista campus of Cochise College where the governor highlighted Florida’s actions in combating illegal immigration.
Describing the border as a “massive dereliction of duty” by President Joe Biden, DeSantis said the president has allowed the country to be overrun by millions of people coming across the border illegally. He also addressed the massive amounts of drugs pouring into the country and the skyrocketing fentanyl deaths associated with drug trafficking.
“This is not a problem that only affects border counties,” DeSantis warned. “This is affecting communities throughout the United States of America. Just look at the tens of thousands of additional fentanyl deaths last year alone.”
Human trafficking and the administration’s “failed catch and release policies” are other issues DeSantis spoke about.
“The border just needs to be shut down,” he said. “We need to be telling people you’re not coming illegally, you’re not making a bogus asylum claim, you’re not going to be able to cross the border.”
Through the coalition he is proposing to forge a partnership with like-minded sheriffs and governors around the country to work together to help secure the border.
“In Florida, we’re stepping up even as the federal government falls down on the job," DeSanis said. "We enacted strong legislation to combat illegal immigration, sent law enforcement officers and equipment to the border, and have dedicated resources to divert migrants to sanctuary jurisdictions. Today we’re taking Florida’s no-nonsense approach to border enforcement nationwide.”
The DeSantis initiatives include:
- Signing legislation that requires all public employers, contractors and subcontractors attempting to enter into contracts with public employers to use E-Verify to determine employment eligibility;
- Suing the Biden administration over its “catch and release” policy;
- Forming a strike force of state and local law enforcement to interdict human smuggling and human trafficking and to seize illegal weapons being transported through the U.S.
DeSantis says Florida’s initiatives have proven successful in his state, and he has offered support and resources to other states to help them curb “mass illegal immigration.”
“We’re happy to be here, we want to work with all the other governors, we want to work with all the sheriffs to make more progress on this issue. It’s not that difficult to have a stable border,” he said. Other countries do it.”
Following DeSantis’s opening comments, Moody started the roundtable discussion by stating that law enforcement officers believe they are losing a war against cartels.
“The reason these fine folks, these public servants, feel like they’re losing the war is because we have a general in the White House who has abandoned us on the battlefield,” she said.
Idaho Sheriff Keiran Donahue, vice president of the National Sheriffs’ Association, accused the Biden presidency and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejando Mayorkas for lying to sheriffs and the American people about what they say they’re doing in Washington D.C.
“It’s very frustrating,” he said. “What’s more frustrating is to look people in the eye and say we can’t protect you because the enemy is through the gates. They’re not at the gates, they’re through the gates, and it’s time we do something about it.”
Sheriff Jim Skinner of Collin County, Texas, said his county has seen a “tsunami of death and destruction that flows unimpeded across our southern borders … ”
He also blamed Biden and his administration for its lack of support in securing the border.
Every sheriff seated at the round table voiced support for the policies proposed by DeSantis and vowed to move forward as a unified front in an effort to create a more secure border.
In response to a question about what he would like to see to improve the border situation, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said, “We need to prioritize all our borders. We have failed to do that in Washington D.C. Our borders are the gateway to crime in so many ways. … We need to enforce the rule of law as written. We need to secure our border with actionable and reasonable consequences.”
Dannels wants asylum immigration hearing officers at every port of entry all along the southwest border to address asylum claims, estimating that nine out of 10 claims would be turned away.
Dannels said, “We need to get the politics out of the rule of law.”
Dannels also spoke of the lack of support for law enforcement from the Biden administration, noting that 229 law enforcement officers died last year.
“We have to support those who wear a badge and put their lives on the line every day in communities across the United States,” he said. “We need all governors, from the president of the United States all the way down to every elected official” to support law enforcement.
DeSantis agreed, adding that in cities where police have been defunded and demoralized, crime has escalated dramatically.
“When you dedicate your life to something and you wear the uniform, you want to be in a community where people appreciate that,” he said. “You want to have a safe government that has your back. That is just natural that you want that.”
Following the roundtable discussion, DeSantis and the sheriffs toured the border. Members of the media were not invited on the tour.
About 100 people attended the roundtable discussion, which included a large media presence, along with an audience of politicians, law enforcement and community leaders.
Arizona Rep. Lupe Diaz, R-Benson, attended the session.
“I agree that we need stronger border policies, so I support what DeSantis is proposing when it comes to securing borders across the nation,” Diaz said. “It was great to see the sheriffs there as a unified front supporting tougher policies to prevent illegal immigration. They talked about shutting the border down, which is something I support. Between the border wall, more boots on the ground and technology, I think we could do a lot to stop the illegal immigration problem that we are challenged with.”
Diaz said he supports DeSantis’ focus on national security and was pleased he chose Arizona for the roundtable discussion.