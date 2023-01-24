The case of a Douglas man who investigators said fatally shot another individual then covered the dead man's body with Comet powder is headed to trial, attorneys said Monday.
The proceeding for Raul Navalles will begin on Oct. 3 and last about three weeks, said Cochise County Superior Court Judge Joel Larson at a pretrial hearing Monday afternoon.
Navalles' attorney, Rodrigo Andrade, said he was asking for a delay in the case until October because he has "personal and health issues."
Larson asked about the possibility of having a settlement conference and Cochise County Deputy Attorney Kristina Guerrero said she would be willing to do that. A trial date was set, regardless.
"Everyone would like to see this over with," she said of the case.
The 21-year-old defendant is charged with first-degree murder, burglary in the first degree and armed robbery in the Ruperto Morales shooting.
Douglas Police investigators said the killing occurred Aug. 15, 2021, but they said Navalles vanished into Agua Prieta, Sonora, until he was found there by Mexican authorities and handed over to detectives Oct. 11 at the Douglas port of entry. The Mexican police told Douglas detectives that Navalles had offered them $10,000 to keep his whereabouts secret.
Morales' mother, Sonia Aguilar, found him sitting at the dining room table a day after the homicide when she returned from a family outing in Willcox. The victim was shot twice in the head and covered in the cleansing powder, police and the mother said at a prior hearing.
It's still unclear why the defendant spread the cleaner all over the top of Morales' body after the shooting.
Aguilar had asked former Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal to hold Navalles at the Cochise County Jail without bond, but Cardinal set the bail at $1 million, citing that Navalles had no criminal record or gang affiliation.
Though Navalles has not confessed to shooting Morales, he said “it was in self-defense” when interviewed by police, Douglas Detective Ivan Villaescusa had said at another hearing.
The day Morales was shot he had gone to retrieve Navalles at the border between Douglas and Agua Prieta, records show. Villaescusa said the men were acquainted and Navalles had called the victim. They were joined by two other men and all went to Morales’ residence in the 1300 block of Fourth Street in Douglas.
While at Morales’ residence, the men drank for hours. According to Morales’ autopsy, he had also done cocaine. It’s unclear whether one or both of the men who had joined Navalles and Morales had left the house, but Navalles told investigators Morales started getting violent and would not let him leave the residence.
Under the burglary and armed robbery counts listed in the indictment, it states that Navalles “acting either alone or with one or more other persons,” caused Morales’ death when committing the burglary and the armed robbery. Navalles is the only one listed in the indictment under the first-degree murder count.
The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for May 15.
