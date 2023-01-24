The case of a Douglas man who investigators said fatally shot another individual then covered the dead man's body with Comet powder is headed to trial, attorneys said Monday.

The proceeding for Raul Navalles will begin on Oct. 3 and last about three weeks, said Cochise County Superior Court Judge Joel Larson at a pretrial hearing Monday afternoon.

