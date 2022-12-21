One week after being sued by the federal government, Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to begin removing all the shipping containers he installed along the border.

According to Ducey press aide C.J. Karamargin, this latest development in the shipping container saga came as a result of the Ducey administration being informed of the federal government’s plans to begin construction at the border.

