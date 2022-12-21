One week after being sued by the federal government, Gov. Doug Ducey has agreed to begin removing all the shipping containers he installed along the border.
According to Ducey press aide C.J. Karamargin, this latest development in the shipping container saga came as a result of the Ducey administration being informed of the federal government’s plans to begin construction at the border.
“Our federal partners have assured us that they will soon begin construction on a permanent border barrier,” said Karamargin.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed the federal government is planning to begin construction on a permanent border barrier in the near future.
John Mennel, a CBP spokesman, said, "Work is currently underway in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector to include remediation and make-safe activities at the incomplete border barrier sites formerly undertaken by the Department of Defense in Sasabe, Nogales, Naco and Lukeville, Arizona. This work includes closing 27 gaps and gates located within Sasabe, Nogales and Naco."
Ducey has said the shipping containers along the border were a temporary solution.
“We’ve said from the very beginning that the shipping container program was never intended to be a permanent solution to this ongoing problem,” said Karamargin. “We said from the very beginning that we would happily remove them once the federal government steps up and starts to fulfill their responsibilities to secure the border. For over a year, the federal government has been touting their effort to build a border barrier. Better late than never, and we’re working with the federal government to ensure they can begin construction with urgency.”
The agreement comes after the Biden administration filed a lawsuit earlier this month asking a federal judge to force removal of the hundreds of double-stacked containers — or to allow the feds to remove the items and bill the state for the costs.
Until Wednesday, Ducey had refused.
What changed, Karamargin said, is assurances the Biden administration is ready to start filling gaps on its own, with construction starting before the end of the year.
He said what also changed is the situation along the border.
"The problem has gotten worse,'' Karamargin said. "And the White House has apparently realized it.''
He said that includes border cities like El Paso, Texas, and Yuma being flooded by immigrants.
All this comes as the U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether to lift Title 42, the Trump-era regulation that allowed the federal government, under the excuse of protecting against COVID-19 spread, to immediately deport those seeking asylum.
The move to fill gaps is a sharp departure for the president.
On his first day in office he halted further work on the border wall that had been started by his predecessor. While the administration had made previous statements about filling some gaps, Karamargin said this is the first clear indication there will be some immediate action.
Less clear is whether Ducey's promise to act, which appears to be binding on Katie Hobbs, who takes office on Jan. 2, ends the litigation between Arizona and the federal government.
In an earlier lawsuit, Ducey contended the state had a right to erect the barriers along the border. He asked a federal judge to declare that the "Roosevelt Reservation,'' a 60-foot-wide strip along the border that President Theodore Roosevelt declared as federal land, was illegally enacted.
That document spells out the stipulation "is not a waiver of any rights, claims, liabilities, or defenses.''
That theoretically allows the underlying case — and the dispute of ownership of the land — to continue.
Karamargin said there has been no decision whether Ducey, in his remaining days in office, will drop the claim of state ownership.
That, however, may be a moot point.
Construction of the planned 10 miles in Cochise County effectively was halted after protesters blocked crews from working.
In a stipulation filed in federal court Wednesday, Ducey promised to have all shipping containers removed from the border by Jan. 4. Karamargin confirmed that it would be the same contractor that installed the containers, AshBritt, doing the removal.
It is unclear how the removal will be paid for. Karamargin was not aware of any additional payments or contracts being made to AshBritt for the container removal.
The funding for the original construction of the shipping container barrier came from a $335 million appropriation approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature known as the Arizona Border Security Fund. The money comes with the restriction that it can be used only for the erection of a barrier along the border.
The Ducey administration is confident the container removal can meet the Jan. 4 deadline.
“The contractor knows what they’re doing and we’re confident that deadlines can be met,” said Karamargin.