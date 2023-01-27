Eggs are being confiscated across the Southwest border of the United States faster than you can fry them, the feds say, the act occurring even in rural Cochise County where customs officers have seen an increase at both the Douglas and Naco ports of entry.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said last week that in the Tucson sector of CBP — which includes Cochise County — there has been a 350% increase in incidents involving eggs being seized at the border so far this year over the same period in 2022.

