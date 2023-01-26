Eggs are being smuggled across the Southwest border of the United States faster than you can fry them, the feds say, the act occurring even in rural Cochise County where customs officers have seen a slight rise at both the Douglas and Naco ports of entry.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said last week that in the Tucson sector of CBP — which includes Cochise County — there has been a 350% increase in egg-smuggling incidents so far this year over the same period in 2022.
At the ports of entry in Douglas and Naco there have been steep percentage rises in egg-smuggling incidents, but the numbers show that the actual encounters officers with the CBP's Office of Field Operations have had with egg smugglers have been relatively small, said Randy Florez, the agriculture supervisor for both ports of entry.
On Thursday, Florez said there had been 17 incidents of egg seizures at the Douglas port of entry between November 2022 to the present, a 70% increase over the same time last year when there were 10 such encounters. In Naco, there was a 400% climb, but that represented four separate egg confiscations between November and the current date, compared to none during that same stretch of time in 2021-22.
Bringing uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. is illegal because of the risk of bird flu and Newcastle disease, a contagious virus that affects birds, according to CBP.
But rising prices on the dietary staple have risen dramatically in the U.S. over the last several months, fueled in part by an outbreak of avian influenza, or bird flu, that was detected in February.
A statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture details how the bird flu has wreaked havoc: "Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) — a disease infecting birds and poultry— struck egg-laying hens throughout 2022. As a result of recurrent outbreaks, U.S. egg inventories were 29 percent lower in the final week of December 2022 than at the beginning of the year. By the end of December, more than 43 million egg-laying hens were lost to the disease itself or to depopulation since the outbreak began in February 2022."
Nationwide, the average cost for a dozen eggs in December 2022 compared to the average cost in December 2021, climbed by 400%. In 2021, a dozen eggs cost about $1.79. In December 2022 that jumped to $4.25.
Last Thursday at the Sierra Vista Walmart, for example, a dozen Walmart-brand eggs — the least expensive brand the store sells — were more than $5.
That same day in Naco, Sonora, a shopper could get 30 eggs at the El Fuerte (The Strong One) market on the town's main drag for $4.66. While that was a special, the store's manager, Lupita Padilla, said normally 30 eggs go for about $5.50.
"Some people from the other side of the border do come here to buy eggs, but I can't confirm how many," Padilla said Thursday. "If they ask me whether eggs can go across, I'll tell them no. But if they don't ask, I won't say anything.
"This is a business after all and I don't know where they're going unless they tell me."
CBP officials warn against trying to bring those eggs across the border because that could cost you $300.
The agency will level a $300 citation against anyone caught bringing in eggs and not declaring them at the ports of entry, Florez said. If the eggs are declared, then an officer with Field Operations will take them and destroy them and the traveler will not be penalized.
"We have no way of detecting the eggs," Florez conceded.
He said the encounters that officers have had so far at the Douglas and Naco ports of entry have occurred because individuals declared the eggs.
Across the entire Southwest border CBP officials have had more than 2,000 encounters with people trying to bring eggs into the United States from Mexico between Nov. 1 and Jan. 17, published reports show. In the same 11-week period a year earlier, there were about 460 such encounters. The statistics were reported by field offices in San Diego; Tucson; Laredo, Texas; and El Paso, Texas, and they do not represent the total number of eggs seized.
The largest increase was in San Diego, where the encounters jumped to 1,077 from 230, an increase of 368%.
In a statement sent to the Herald/Review earlier this week, the CBP said: "Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations is seeing an increase in people attempting to cross eggs through the San Luis Port of Entry because they are significantly less expensive in Mexico than the U.S. This is also occurring with added frequency at other Southwest border locations as well. Generally, the items are being declared during the primary inspection and when that happens the person can abandon the product without consequence. CBP agriculture specialists will collect and then then destroy the eggs (and other prohibited food/ag products) as is the routine course of action. In December and January, we have seen abandonment of eggs occurring daily (likely multiple times a day); in these past two months, nearly 120 kgs of eggs have been permitted to be abandoned at the Port of Entry.
"There have been a very small number of cases where the eggs were not declared and then discovered during an inspection. A total of four egg seizures (approximately 5.0 kgs) have occurred in December and January. The penalty for failing to declare these items typically starts at $300. For SENTRI (Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection) users, a similar penalty typically starts at $500. The penalty for SENTRI users is higher due to the program’s strict standards and expectation that users will abide with voluntary compliance. Penalties can be higher for repeat offenders or commercial size imports.
"With food and agriculture products, the best advice to travelers is to always declare it. While many items may be permissible, it’s best to declare them to avoid possible fines and penalties if they are deemed prohibited. If they are declared and deemed prohibited, they can be abandoned without consequence. If they are undeclared and then discovered during an exam the traveler will be subject to penalties."
Florez said the $300 citation lodged against anyone who is found concealing eggs from Mexico, should be paid on the spot. However, if the individual doesn't have the money, CBP provides a mail-in option with a 20-day window. If it isn't paid by then, the traveler's information is referred to another agency within CBP for a follow-up with the person.
Edith Serrano, a CBP spokeswoman in Tucson, advised the public to leave the eggs in Mexico.