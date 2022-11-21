PHOENIX — A national environmental group wants to join the legal battle to force Gov. Doug Ducey to take his shipping containers off the international border.

But the governor’s lawyer wants the Center for Biological Diversity kept out of the case playing out in federal court. Brett Johnson said the issue is not about whether Ducey is violating federal environmental laws in erecting the makeshift wall along wildlife migration corridors but whether the federal government even controls the land.

