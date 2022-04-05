The family of a migrant who was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent has hired a Los Angeles-based law firm that is demanding an independent investigation of the mid-February incident.
In a press release issued Tuesday, the firm, Karns & Karns LLP, said it wants the Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into the shooting of Carmelo Cruz Marcos by a Border Patrol agent the night of Feb. 19.
An investigation of the incident was conducted by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and the completed query was sent to the Cochise County Attorney's Office Thursday for a determination of whether the shooting was justified. County Attorney Brian McIntyre said Monday a decision had not yet been reached. McIntyre did not respond to an email Tuesday concerning the Karns & Karns press release.
In a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon, attorney Bill Karns said his firm's intention is to file a federal tort claim in the next two weeks against the Border Patrol — the complaint would be against the government of the United States — in the death of the 32-year-old Cruz.
Based on the sheriff's investigation, the Border Patrol agent — whose name has not been released — shot Cruz because he felt his life was threatened. Cruz was unarmed, but the agent told sheriff's investigators the migrant had picked up a large rock and had "made a throwing motion with the hand that held the rock."
An autopsy report by the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Cruz had been shot four times — twice on the left side of his face, once in the left abdomen and once in the left chest. He had no narcotics in his system.
Three other undocumented migrants captured that evening in a remote mountainous area about 32 miles northeast of Douglas probably saw what happened between Cruz and the Border Patrol agent because, "while the area is rugged, there were no trees or large boulders obstructing their view," Karns said.
"Witnesses to the shooting say Carmelo was never a threat to any Border Patrol agent," the law firm's press release says. "The family is demanding an independent investigation of the incident by the FBI and an outside agency that can verify the evidence and facts."
In a statement she gave to Karns, Cruz's widow, Yazmin Nape Quintero, said her husband would not have attacked a Border Patrol agent.
"My husband was a gentle and peaceful man trying to provide for his family," Nape said. "He would never threaten the Border Patrol, and it is despicable for the Border Patrol to claim that he did. We seek to clear his name, and we seek justice so other families won't suffer like we are suffering."
Some migrant advocate groups have said the investigation is suspect because there were no witnesses and it was based solely on the word of the Border Patrol agent. The latter was not outfitted with a body camera, officials have said.
The incident itself is significant Karns said, because it is endemic of a larger problem within the Border Patrol.
"This is a microcosm of a much larger problem," Karns said Tuesday. "The culture of the Border Patrol is undignified behavior toward migrants."
A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined comment on Karns' statement.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office became involved in the matter after it was called to the scene that evening by Border Patrol.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, two Border Patrol agents from the Douglas Station were alerted to several migrants crossing through mountains northeast of Douglas the night of Feb. 19. The agents, on horseback, rode up into a rugged spot called Skeleton Canyon and saw three migrants scattering about. They dismounted their horses. One agent chased a migrant downhill and the second agent ran after the other two uphill, the Sheriff’s Office said.
After the trio was secured, the agents saw a fourth man under a tree who bolted downhill. One of the agents took off after the individual, identified as Cruz. The agent and Cruz tripped and fell several times, the Sheriff’s Office said. When the agent was able to grab Cruz, a scuffle ensued.
The Sheriff’s Office provided the following based on its interview with the Border Patrol agent.
“During the agent interview, he advised that the male subject turned and struck him in the left shoulder with the fist glancing up into the agent’s cheek,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The agent then tackled the subject, who was face down with his hands under his body and refusing to change position.
“The scuffle reportedly continued, and a second assault occurred on the agent when the subject threw his elbow backwards into the agent before getting up from the ground. The subject then ran approximately six feet away before picking up a large rock and turning back towards the agent making a throwing motion with the hand that held the rock.
“The agent advised that he fired his weapon an unknown number of times as he was in fear for his life and safety ... ”
In its press release, Karns & Karns said in part that: "The agency must answer questions about how Border Patrol agents failed to deescalate the situation, why the use of force was deadly, why Carmelo's body was not retrieved until the following day, and why Border Patrol agents prevented the Cochise County Sheriff's Office from immediately accessing the scene to conduct their own investigation."
A spokeswoman with the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday she could not comment on the statement.
Karns said Cruz's widow is not only interested in seeking justice for her husband, but also in bringing about a change within the Border Patrol.
"Yazmin (Nape) wants to help effect a change in the way migrants are treated," Karns said.