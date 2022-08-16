DOUGLAS — The case of a Border Patrol agent who stabbed a migrant twice in the chest, has been handed to the U.S. Attorney's Office by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a spokesman for the latter said recently.
The FBI was investigating the case, which occurred in Douglas on May 24. The migrant, Roman Aguilar, a 32-year-old from Chiapas, died from his injuries, reports show.
The death is the second one between this past February and May, involving a Border Patrol agent and an undocumented migrant, officials have said.
"Right now, that case is in the hands of the US Attorney’s Office (USAO) for review of our factual findings," the FBI spokesman said in an email. "As in all federal cases, the USAO makes the decision to bring charges or not based on the FBI’s investigation of the facts."
The report by Kevin M. Lougee, D.O., forensic pathologist of the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office, shows that Aguilar was stabbed twice in the chest.
“The decedent was a 32-year-old male, reported undocumented border crosser who was admitted to the hospital with injuries of the face and lip following a barb wire incident while running from the United States Border Patrol. He was apprehended and taken to the hospital for sutures. Upon discharge, he was reportedly involved in an altercation with a United States Border Patrol agent, during which time he was stabbed with a knife. Death was pronounced at the scene.”
Lougee also wrote: “In consideration of the known circumstances surrounding this death, the available medical history, and the examination of the remains, the cause of death is sharp force injuries of the trunk. The manner of death is homicide.”
This is the second deadly use of force incident involving a Border Patrol in Cochise County this year.
On Feb. 19, Border Patrol agent Kendrek Staheli shot migrant Carmelo Cruz four times while struggling with Cruz in a remote mountainous region just east of Douglas near the New Mexico border. Cruz died at the scene.
That case was investigated by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and Staheli was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Cochise County Attorney's Office.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman John Mennell, said if there are criminal findings by the U.S. Attorney's Office in this latest incident, the agent will be tried in federal court. The agent involved in the incident has not been publicly identified.
If there are no criminal charges, the CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility presents the case to the CBP's National Use of Force Board to determine whether "any policy was violated," Mennell said. The CBP's Disciplinary Review Board does its own query, Mennell said.
The entire investigatory process though, promises to be lengthy, Mennell said.
Last month, the CBP announced the results of the investigation lodged against Border Patrol agents accused of mistreating Haitian migrants who entered Del Rio, Texas from Mexico in September 2021. That was a 10-month query.
The Mexican Consulate in Douglas has asked that both Cochise County incidents be investigated thoroughly.