Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS — The case of a Border Patrol agent who stabbed a migrant twice in the chest, has been handed to the U.S. Attorney's Office by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a spokesman for the latter said recently.

The FBI was investigating the case, which occurred in Douglas on May 24. The migrant, Roman Aguilar, a 32-year-old from Chiapas, died from his injuries, reports show.

Tags