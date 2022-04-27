DOUGLAS — A 27-year-old federal agent has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl, investigators said.
Aaron Mitchell, an agent with U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Douglas Port of Entry, was arrested Tuesday by Douglas Police with the help of Sierra Vista investigators.
The victim told police that she was walking to school on Monday morning at the 1300 block of G Avenue in Douglas. She said a man in a red vehicle approached her and told her he was a cop.
The girl told detectives the man had on a vest that said "police" on it. The teen said the man asked her for documentation and she gave it to him. She said the individual then told her that he was taking her to the police department.
Based on the preliminary investigation, police said Mitchell restrained the girl and put her in his vehicle. But instead of taking her to the police department, investigators said Mitchell drove the victim to an apartment in Sierra Vista.
Investigators said they believe Mitchell then sexually assaulted the youngster. After the attack, he drove her back to Douglas on Monday afternoon, police said.
After Douglas Police learned of the incident they worked with Sierra Vista investigators and were able to find an apartment where they believe the assault occurred, detectives said.
Mitchell was arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in Sierra Vista, detectives said.
He was taken to the Cochise County Jail and charged with sexual conduct with a minor, sexual assault and sexual abuse.
Douglas Police spokesman Officer John Owen said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and is ongoing.