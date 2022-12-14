PHOENIX — The Biden administration is asking a federal judge to let it remove the hundreds of double-stacked storage containers Gov. Doug Ducey has placed along the border and then bill the state for the costs.

In legal papers filed Wednesday, the Department of Justice said the state, under an executive order from the governor, is occupying lands owned by the federal government without obtaining required permits or authorization. Those containers, the lawsuit says, "damage federal lands, threaten public safety, and impede the ability of federal agencies and officials, including law enforcement personnel, to perform their official duties."

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?