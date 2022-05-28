SIERRA VISTA — The treachery of fentanyl and its effect on users is hitting Cochise County — and especially Sierra Vista — just as hard as other areas of Arizona and the rest of the country, narcotics investigators say.
The drug, a synthetic opioid that often is used as a prescription pain pill, has replaced heroin in Sierra Vista, said one investigator, which in turn has increased the number of times police have had to administer Narcan for a fentanyl overdose. Narcan is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.
Additionally, the amount of fentanyl pills seized by law enforcement in Sierra Vista so far this year is already shaping up to surpass the total collected in the city in all of 2021.
“We have a significant problem (here),” said Cochise County Sheriff’s Cpl. Ryan Olmstead. “A lot of opioid addicts are having trouble finding heroin and fentanyl is easier to get.”
Sgt. Tyrel Essary, the Community Response Team sergeant for Sierra Vista Police, echoed Olmstead.
“Fentanyl has replaced heroin as the most common narcotic drug seen in the area,” Essary said. “In 2021 SVPD seized approximately 5,100 counterfeit oxycodone pills, or blue M30s as they are commonly referred to. These pills, when tested, return as containing fentanyl. So far in 2022, SVPD has seized approximately 3,500 of these same pills.”
Fentanyl is being pushed on social media, especially Snapchat, as mid to low-level dealers in larger cities such as Phoenix and Tucson vie to make quick cash by selling the narcotic in packages of 50 to 100 pills or more, said sheriff’s investigators.
The social media issue alone presents a formidable challenge, law enforcement officials say, because it has been difficult to persuade Snapchat and other companies to prohibit such posts. Investigators say Snapchat is the preferred platform by youth because it provides anonymity, disappearing content and doesn’t allow third-party monitoring.
According to the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Drug Abuse, “Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent. It is a prescription drug that is also made and used illegally. Like morphine, it is a medicine that is typically used to treat patients with severe pain, especially after surgery. It is also sometimes used to treat patients with chronic pain who are physically tolerant to other opioids.”
And one pill or even less than one can be fatal, Sierra Vista Police’s Essary said.
“The most alarming characteristic of these pills is the number of overdoses and deaths caused by this drug,” Essary said. “In some cases, as little as one pill or less can cause an overdose death.
“Over the last several years we have seen an increase in the number of times the PD has administered Narcan,” Essary added. “In 2018 we administered 10 doses to six individuals. Of those, five survived and one died. During 2021, the police department administered 18 Narcan doses to 12 individuals. Of those, 11 survived and one died.”
Essary said fentanyl has had a “large impact” in Cochise County and Sierra Vista.
“In past years we were typically dealing with the commonly seen illicit drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana,” Essary said. “The introduction of fentanyl, most typically seen in the form of counterfeit Oxycodone 30mg tablets, has sparked an onset of overdoses and abuse throughout the Sierra Vista area.
The counterfeit Oxycodone are typically in the form of a blue circular-like pill with the label M and 30 on it. Officers are responding to an increase in fentanyl overdoses and in some cases overdose deaths.”
There also is an increasing trend of the drug being found in the possession of individuals who are arrested for unrelated crimes, Essary said.
“These pills have become one of the most common drug-related arrests in the area alongside methamphetamine,” he said.
But the drug, although easier to obtain, is not cheap in Cochise County.
Olmstead of the Sheriff’s Office said fentanyl sold in Cochise County and Sierra Vista commands $10 to $15 a pill, as opposed to $1 to about $7 a pill in Tucson or Phoenix.
That’s because the majority of the fentanyl found in this area is coming from Nogales, Tucson and Phoenix, Olmstead said. Most of it originates with drug cartels in Mexico who send it up the line into the larger cities. Then it makes its way back to Cochise County, Olmstead said. That drives up the cost per pill.
The pervasiveness of fentanyl in Arizona is severe, authorities say.
Last Monday in Casa Grande, two women were arrested after police found 500,000 fentanyl pills in their sport utility vehicle. Police stopped the women, who also had children in the vehicle, for speeding on Interstate 10, reports show. The pills were hidden in collagen supplement bottles, police said. Authorities also found a handgun and a large amount of cash.
The website for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows that last December, in partnership with the Scottsdale Police Department and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, almost 1.7 million fentanyl pills and 10 kilograms of fentanyl powder were confiscated in a single investigation in the Valley.
During a two-month public safety surge from September to December 2021, the DEA Phoenix Field Division announced total seizures of more than 3 million fentanyl pills, 45 kilograms of fentanyl powder, 35 firearms and more than 40 arrests, the DEA website shows.
The federal agency says Southern Arizona is a gateway for drugs to enter not only the state but the entire country.
Since January 2021, the DEA Phoenix Field Division, which serves all of Arizona, along with state, local and federal law enforcement partners, have seized more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills.
Like local law enforcement in Cochise County, DEA officials warn that criminal drug networks in Mexico are mass-producing fentanyl and fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills, using chemicals sourced largely from China. These fake prescription pills are designed to appear nearly identical to legitimate prescriptions such as Oxycontin and Percocet.
Also in September, the DEA issued its first Public Safety Alert in six years to warn the public about the alarming increase in the availability and lethality of fake prescription pills in the U.S. These fake prescription pills often contain deadly doses of fentanyl. DEA has determined that 4 out of 10 DEA-tested fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills contain at least two milligrams of fentanyl — an amount that is considered a lethal dose.
Meanwhile, statistics provided by Oro Valley city government on its website show that in Arizona, opioids were responsible for 77.4% of overdoses in 2021. Of those, fentanyl accounted for 47.7% of the overdoses, the website shows. That’s an increase of 7.2% from 2020.
The website said the rate of fentanyl overdoses is expected to increase in 2022.
Last year in the U.S. overdoses involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surpassed 71,000, up 23% from 2020.
There also was a 23% increase in deaths involving cocaine and a 34% increase in deaths involving methamphetamine and other stimulants.