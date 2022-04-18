On Monday morning, a 14-year-old Douglas boy became the first load car driver sentenced in Cochise County Superior Court.
Fermin Valencia, who was also the youngest load car driver at the time of his arrest in early March, will be serving at least 30 days in the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections, said Deputy Cochise County Attorney Doyle Johnstun.
Johnstun said the youngster could be there longer, however, explaining that the 30-day term is a "minimum secure care order of 30 days."
"ADJC assesses what services the kids need, re: substance abuse and other counseling, getting up to speed with schoolwork and other life skills, and once they are doing well enough they are released on parole," Johnstun said.
"Most kids are there six to 12 months under their 30-day secure care order then they are released on parole. A lot of kids do well while at ADJC because of the structure. The hard part is having the good habits carry over when they return to the old neighborhood with the old influences and temptations.
"How much longer past 30 days he’s at ADJC is up to ADJC," Johnstun added. "They [ADJC] can keep him until he turns 18."
Valencia has been named in media reports after first being charged as an adult before his case was moved to the juvenile system.
Load car drivers are individuals who are recruited by Mexican cartels to transport migrants who successfully cross the border illegally. The migrants, referred to as “loads” usually are taken to Tucson or Phoenix.
The drivers are enticed via social media and can run the gamut from teenagers to people in their 50s. They are usually promised $1,000 for every migrant they can pack into a vehicle, law enforcement officials have said.
The issue has gotten so out of hand in the last couple of months that the Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, created a task force whose sole aim is to target load car drivers.
Valencia was arrested March 4 just before noon after Cochise County Sheriff’s investigators said the teen backed up into a Border Patrol vehicle near Double Adobe Road and Central Highway between Douglas and McNeal.
Valencia had two undocumented migrants in his vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said, and he was the driver of the car.
Earlier this month, he admitted to felony fleeing and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, Johnstun said. Valencia’s admission — the same as a plea in regular court — was made in the juvenile division of Cochise County Superior Court.
The teen has been identified in the media and in court documents after he was initially charged as an adult for the offenses. His case was later transferred to juvenile court after a motion was filed by the defense and a judge granted it.
At the time of his arrest, Valencia was the youngest load car driver apprehended in the county, according to Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre and the Sheriff’s Office.
Recently though, another 14-year-old was caught behind the wheel attempting to ferry migrants across Cochise County, the Sheriff’s Office said.