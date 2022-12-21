Richard Daniel

Richard Daniel

 CCSO photo

A former Tucson Police Department officer who was fired from his agency three years ago was arrested in Cochise County and charged with smuggling undocumented migrants earlier this week, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.

Richard Deandre Daniel was arrested Tuesday evening on State Road 80 near Tombstone after a sheriff's deputy did a traffic stop on a 2023 Kia Soul and discovered five undocumented persons in the former officer's vehicle, said CCSO spokeswoman Carol Capas.

