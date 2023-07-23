Dan Crenshaw

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas

 Jacquelyn Martin

In May, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tapped Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, to lead a new Congressional task force to combat Mexican cartels. The move came after Crenshaw took issue with the House Border Security Bill passed on May 11.

Crenshaw said the bill did not do enough to combat cartels but also took issue with the fact that it ordered the Department of Homeland Security to issue a report on whether to designate major cartels as international terrorist organizations.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?