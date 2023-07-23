In May, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tapped Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, to lead a new Congressional task force to combat Mexican cartels. The move came after Crenshaw took issue with the House Border Security Bill passed on May 11.
Crenshaw said the bill did not do enough to combat cartels but also took issue with the fact that it ordered the Department of Homeland Security to issue a report on whether to designate major cartels as international terrorist organizations.
On May 8, he tweeted:
“Immigration experts argue this designation could actually make our immigration crisis worse by giving millions more immigrants a credible claim to asylum because they can say they’re fleeing terrorists. And we know that’s what the Biden administration would do — justify these claims.”
The House Border Security Bill primarily focused on restricting asylum claims after Title 42 ended and improving border infrastructure.
Last week, the new task force held its first meeting.
“Until now, Congress has not taken this threat seriously, nor have we shown the American people that we have a plan to deal with these transnational criminal organizations,” said Crenshaw in a statement to Politico after being tapped to lead the task force. “This task force will rectify that by fully investigating cartel activity, producing policy recommendations, educating the American public, and bringing legislation to the House floor to holistically target the drug cartels so they can no longer threaten our safety and our sovereignty.”
“From the spike in crime to fentanyl overdoses, we can see the dangerous effects of cartel activity at the southern border every day in my district,” said Ciscomani in a press release. “This task force reflects the concerted effort that the House majority is making to fight against cartel activity and make our country a safer place for all.”
In an interview with the Herald/Review, Ciscomani emphasized fentanyl as one of the primary threats to Americans coming from cartels, saying it was a multi-faceted problem ranging from the demand to the supply coming from the cartels.
Ciscomani said that during its first meeting, the task force divided itself into five working groups. The congressman believes that he will be an asset to the task force.
“What I bring to the table is that I’m a member representing a border district and have very close connections with Sheriff (Mark) Dannels down in Cochise (County) and other law enforcement groups that we are working with,” Ciscomani said. “The other aspect I bring to the table is that I’m on the appropriations committee, and that is a very important seat at the table.”
Ciscomani pointed out that his seat on the appropriations committee will help the task force secure funding for DHS and financial aid given to Mexico to combat cartels.
“One of the areas that we have to look at is working with the Mexican government to be able to tackle this issue,” he said. “We won’t be able to do it alone, and they apparently are not able to do it alone, so it’s going to have to be a partnership.”
He pointed out that the U.S. and Mexico have a history of working together — especially in Arizona, where Mexico is the No. 1 trading partner.
Earlier this spring Crenshaw called for the U.S. military to intervene in Mexico to combat the cartels. Mexico and Democrats strongly opposed this suggestion. During a press conference in March, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that such an act would attack Mexico’s sovereignty.
“We are not going to permit any foreign government to intervene in our territory, much less that a government’s armed forces to intervene,” Obrador said. “In addition to being irresponsible, it is an offense to the people of Mexico.”
Despite the task force is in its infancy, many have speculated that Crenshaw may use his position with the group as a platform to call for military interventions again.
