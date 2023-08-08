On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives held a joint field hearing at Cochise College in Sierra Vista on “Biden’s Border Crisis and its Effect on American Communities.”
The Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs and the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance hosted the hearing.
“The Biden administration continues to lean into failed policies that lead to catastrophe on our Southwest border,” said Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs. “It’s a problem that requires oversight.”
The hearing highlighted the increase in migrant encounters by Customs and Border Protection during Biden’s time in office. CBP data shows that to date, there have been 2,310,987 migrant encounters between ports of entry during the 2023 fiscal year.
CBP’s Tucson Sector has seen some of the highest numbers of all sectors recently.
“It couldn’t be more important that we’re here in the Tucson Sector where Customs and Border Protection has apprehended more than 40,000 migrants in the month of July alone,” said Grothman. “It’s the highest it’s been in years.”
Besides Grothman, in attendance were U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz.; Chuck Edwards, R-N.C.; and William Timmons, R-S.C. The hearing featured testimony from Andrew Arthur, resident fellow in Law and POolicy for the Center for Immigration Studies, Cochise County rancher John Ladd, and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.
No Democrats chose to attend the field hearing. In his opening remarks, Grothman said that Democrats lacked a sense of urgency on the issue.
The hearing focused not only on the increase in CBP apprehensions along the Southwest border in the last couple of years, but what was deemed the Biden administration’s failed policies that were incentivizing more migrants to try and cross the border.
“If you listen to the administration’s spokesmen, you’ll hear that migrants are coming and overwhelming agents because of pandemic factors like poverty, crime, violence, and instability back home, as well as climate change and the lingering economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Arthur. “Such push factors do play some role, but are endemic problems that for many were much worse in the past.
“The driving reason that more than 6 million aliens have come to the Southwest border in the last 30 months is the reasonable expectation that the administration will release them into the community."
Arthur used his platform at the hearing to criticize the administration’s use of community releases and the CBP One app that allows migrants to apply for asylum hearings before arriving at the border. He said the community releases were an illegal use of parole under U.S. immigration laws.
When asked why the CBP One app is illegal, Arthur explained it is illegal to cross the border or show up at a port of entry without proper documentation. Anyone who does that is considered inadmissible to the U.S. Arthur said that the CBP One app allows and encourages migrants who are inadmissible to enter the U.S.
During his testimony, Dannels said that three years ago he could confidently say Cochise County was one of the safest border counties in the country. Now he can no longer say that.
He said in the last 18 months, border-related crimes have cost the county more than $6 million in law enforcement expenses. He pointed out that a majority of those arrested in the county for border-related crimes were citizens who had been recruited by the cartels.
He said that people from ages 13 to 72 were being recruited by the cartels to smuggle migrants north to larger cities like Phoenix. These smugglers pose some of the greatest threats to community safety because they often engage in high speed chases with the Sheriff’s Office.
This recruitment is often done through social media. Ciscomani recently co-sponsored a bill targeting this social media recruitment named the “Combating Cartels on Social Media Act.”
Dannels also focused heavily on the problem of the “got-aways” who are defined as migrants caught on camera but never apprehended. He said this is one of the primary problems his department deals with, and that hundreds of thousands of them likely came through the county every year under the Biden administration.
Another problem addressed during the hearing was the lack of border patrol agents on the border. CBP has experienced difficulty with recruitment and retention in recent years, and agents working on the border are often tied up with paperwork to process migrants already apprehended.
Ciscomani told the Herald/Review after the hearing that border patrol morale was declining because of the staffing shortages and the discouragement that came after seeing migrants released into the country only hours after they had risked their lives pursuing them.
In his testimony, Ladd said he had seen a noticeable increase in migrants coming through his ranch after Biden promised amnesty. He also said he had seen a substantial increase in border patrol agents working on his land, saying that he relied on the Sheriff’s Office more than CBP now.
In his opening and closing remarks, Biggs called for the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
“DHS Secretary Mayorkas testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee a couple of weeks ago," Biggs said. "He doesn’t believe there is a crisis. It is his reckless disregard of law and order and implementation of open border policies that have caused the crisis that we see along the border and across the country. When we have open borders we are not a secure nation.”