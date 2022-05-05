SIERRA VISTA — The death of an undocumented migrant from Mexico at the hands of a Border Patrol agent near Douglas occurred almost three months ago, but still no determination has been made by county officials on whether the shooting was justified.
The investigation of the death of Carmelo Cruz was handled by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office on behalf of the Border Patrol. The Sheriff's Office turned over its results to the Cochise County Attorney's Office about three weeks ago.
Additionally, the incident report of the Feb. 19 shooting has been held back, county officials saying that they would release the report and the decision about the shooting together.
The name of the Border Patrol agent who killed Cruz has never been released. An inquiry to U.S. Customs and Border Protection by the Herald/Review on Thursday afternoon was met with no information. The agency would not comment on whether the agent is working or on administrative leave.
Friday morning, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre told the Herald/Review that once he is done with the investigation, it will go back to the Sheriff's Office.
"I am attempting to finish the write-up today, but it will be forwarded first to the Sheriff’s Department, not the media, as is appropriate in these situations," McIntyre said in an email Friday.
Advocates for migrants are criticizing the length of time it has taken to release information on the Cruz case and they're also alleging that there are cover-ups in the death investigations — including the Cruz matter — of migrants who have died at the hands of Border Patrol agents in the past.
The Herald/Review had repeatedly asked McIntyre about the investigation into Cruz's death, but received no response until earlier this week when a reporter informed him this story would be published. At that time, McIntyre had that the investigation would be completed by the "end of this week."
Tuesday, several organizations that advocate for migrants rights held a press conference to decry the treatment of undocumented individuals by the Border Patrol, Cruz's case among them.
In March, the Southern Border Communities Coalition, backed by 70 faith-based and social service organizations, including Frontera de Cristo in Douglas, sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking his administration to investigate Cruz's death.
"We are heartbroken and outraged that more and more people are being killed in encounters with border agents," wrote director Vicki Gaubeca and others in the letter to Biden. "Carmelo Cruz Marcos is one of hundreds of people who have died as a result and no one has been held accountable since SBCC began tracking deaths in 2010.
"And these deaths are just the cases we are able to learn about," the letter says. "Those killed include U.S. citizens, migrants, and border residents, and they include men, women, and children. In the nearly 100-year history of Border Patrol, not a single agent has ever been successfully prosecuted for killing someone while on duty. Ever. It’s long past time for the impunity to end, for the killings to stop, and for families, communities and victims to receive answers and justice. We call on the administration to turn the page on impunity once and for all beginning with shutting down BPCITs and by asking the Department of Justice to conduct a fully independent, transparent and publicly available investigation into these deaths."
BPCIT are Border Patrol Critical Incident Teams. They are usually the agents who investigate incidents, process scenes and collect evidence. Published reports show that the teams have been highly criticized not just by migrant advocates, but by several U.S. lawmakers who have claimed that some of the team members have covered up for their fellow agents.
In response to many of those complaints, the BPCITs reach was somewhat limited in February and more authority was given to U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Standards.
On Feb. 8, this "guidance" was posted on the federal agency's website: "Maintaining the public’s trust is vital to our mission. CBP continually evaluates and improves upon its policies, practices, and procedures with a focus on maintaining accountability and transparency, and to ensure they are consistent with the law. To that end, the Office of Professional Responsibility’s Assistant Commissioner and the U.S. Border Patrol Chief issued a joint message to the workforce to ensure a consistent standard and a unified command and control structure for the critical incident teams. This is an important step to reinforce the importance of OPR’s independent oversight role and to clearly articulate that USBP critical incident teams will only respond to critical incidents under OPR’s direct command and control, and documented in accordance with OPR standards."
Gaubeca's organization sent the Herald/Review a press release on Friday with a memo attached that was written by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus. The memo, dated May 3, informs officials that the critical incident response teams will be eliminated by October.
"Effective October 1, 2022, OPR will assume full responsibility for the critical incident response function utilizing its own assigned personnel. To ensure our Agency achieves the highest levels of accountability, OPR will be the CBP entity responsible for responding to critical incidents and ensuring all reviews and investigations are conducted by personnel with appropriate expertise, training, and oversight."
Based on information released by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the Border Patrol agent shot Cruz because he felt his life was threatened. Cruz was unarmed, but the agent told sheriff’s investigators the migrant had picked up a large rock and had “made a throwing motion with the hand that held the rock.”
An autopsy report by the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed Cruz had been shot four times — twice on the left side of his face, once in the left abdomen and once in the left chest. He had no narcotics in his system.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, two Border Patrol agents from the Douglas Station were alerted to several migrants crossing through mountains northeast of Douglas the night of Feb. 19. The agents, on horseback, rode up to a rugged spot called Skeleton Canyon and saw three migrants scattering about. They dismounted their horses. One agent chased a migrant downhill and the second agent ran after the other two uphill, the Sheriff’s Office said.
After the trio was secured, the agents saw a fourth man under a tree who bolted downhill. One of the agents took off after the individual, identified as Cruz. The agent and Cruz tripped and fell several times, the Sheriff’s Office said. When the agent was able to grab Cruz, a scuffle ensued.
The Sheriff’s Office provided the following based on its interview with the Border Patrol agent: “During the agent interview, he advised that the male subject turned and struck him in the left shoulder with the fist glancing up into the agent’s cheek,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The agent then tackled the subject, who was face down with his hands under his body and refusing to change position.
“The scuffle reportedly continued, and a second assault occurred on the agent when the subject threw his elbow backwards into the agent before getting up from the ground. The subject then ran approximately six feet away before picking up a large rock and turning back towards the agent making a throwing motion with the hand that held the rock.
“The agent advised that he fired his weapon an unknown number of times as he was in fear for his life and safety ... "
Page five of the "The Use of Force Policy" published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2021 says: "Authorized Officers/Agents shall not discharge their firearms in response to thrown or launched projectiles unless the officer/agent has a reasonable belief, based on the totality of circumstances, that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death to the officer/agent or to another person. Officers/agents may be able to obtain a tactical advantage in these situations through measures such as seeking cover or distancing themselves from the immediate area of danger. Officers/agents do not have a duty to retreat to avoid the reasonable use of force, nor are they required to wait for an attack before using reasonable force to stop a threat."
The Sheriff's Office turned over the results of its investigation on the shooting to the County Attorney's Office about three weeks ago. Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said the Sheriffs Office does not issue a recommendation on the outcome.
Cruz's family in Mexico hired a California attorney to look into his death. Lawyer Bill Karns said earlier this week he has not seen the incident report of the shooting, calling the situation "strange." Ricardo Pineda, the Mexican consul in Douglas, said he had not heard any updates in the case.