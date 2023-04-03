SIERRA VISTA — With a new assignment on the U.S. Senate's Armed Services Committee, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly visited Fort Huachuca on Monday to relate his ideas on keeping the installation and its electronic proving ground positioned for any future conflict, especially one in the western Pacific with China.
And part of keeping Fort Huachuca front and center, Kelly said in a visit to the Herald/Review newsroom, is to provide more training on post and to begin utilizing the installation's unique geographic location to develop technology that would ready U.S. armed forces "to win that fight" if it occurs.
Kelly would also like to see airspace that's connected over the various installations in Southern Arizona so that pilots can enhance their training, rather than the handful of parsed up airspaces that are available now.
The 59-year-old senator, who recently became chairman of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee’s Airland Subcommittee, oversees planning and operations policy and programs for the Army — to include Fort Huachuca — the Air Force, and National Guard and Reserve.
He met with Fort Huachuca's Commanding Gen. Anthony Hale to discuss how the installation would figure largely with its electronic proving ground capabilities and its unmanned aerial systems training, both mentioned by Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville at an Armed Services Committee hearing on March 30.
"We discussed a number of things," Kelly said, referring to his visit with Hale. "(Among them) how do we position Fort Huachuca and its electronic proving ground for the future?
"What the future means for us is how do we make sure that we are successful if we ever end up in a conflict in the western Pacific. That's what I'm most concerned about."
He said trepidations about China and advancements in its military programs and technology have increased.
"The level that we have to deal with in China has gone up," Kelly said. "We have to get to a point where we can do the training necessary to win that fight.
" ... This area is like no other place in the country," he added. "We have a military installation and we have this natural barrier from signals getting out beyond where you want them to go."
While Kelly touted the testing going on at Fort Huachuca's electronic proving ground "for the next generation of warfare equipment," he wants more training there, as well, for all branches of the military.
"We want to make this a training area as well as a testing area," Kelly said of the installation.
"It would be great for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, but it would also be great for Fort Huachuca because it brings more missions," the senator added.
In order to do that training well, Kelly said, the military needs more contiguous airspace. The latter is something that Kelly mentioned to McConville at the March 30 hearing and also to Hale on Monday.
The general's spokeswoman was unavailable for comment this week and another official she referred the media to did not respond.
"We have different chunks of airspace all over Southern Arizona," Kelly said. " ... I'm trying to figure out a way to connect all of these areas so that a pilot can use all of this space. They can all be contiguous.
"We can make this one of the premier air spaces in the country."
The senator reiterated his concerns about China, saying that the best way to prepare for any possible skirmish with that super power is to keep up with that nation's capabilities and modernize our own, such as missile systems, ships, aircraft and electronic warfare.
He mentioned that the Chinese are more advanced in hypersonic missile systems and artificial intelligence.
However, as far as Fort Huachuca is concerned, Kelly said there is already the ability to "place emitters on the ground that look like the Chinese surface-to-air missile systems or the surface-to-surface missile systems."
"We have the ability do do that now and this is the ideal place to do it," Kelly said.
That kind of ability is what keeps Fort Huachuca relevant in the eyes of the U.S. Department of Defense, Kelly said.
Border issues
The same day he visited the post, Kelly also met with Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels to discuss the non-stop trials and tribulations faced by sheriff's personnel and other agencies on the U.S.-Mexican border.
The issue of load car drivers — people recruited by the cartels via social media to drive into Cochise County to pick up undocumented migrants for cash — is the one Kelly touched on most.
The situation has become a daily thorn in the side for the Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies that attempt to stop load car drivers from speeding out of the area with their cache of migrants.
The constant barrage of load car drivers became so prevalent that the Sheriff's Office created a task force in March 2022, specifically aimed at stopping them. Other law enforcement agencies belong to the group.
The cartels are paying about $2,500 for every migrant a load car driver can stuff into a vehicle and drive to Tucson or Phoenix. Those participating are called load car drivers because migrants are referred to as "loads" by the cartels, investigators have said.
Kelly and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema both sponsored legislation that would compel social media companies such as Facebook to stop allowing such recruitment efforts on their sites.
"The cartels are using our social media companies to recruit our teenagers to commit major crimes," Kelly said. "It's got to stop."
Aside from the danger that load car drivers present to the community, Kelly also echoed Dannels' lament regarding the daily arrests of suspects involved in border-related crimes who are crowding an already taxed and aging county jail. Kelly said he supports a new jail for Cochise County.
The senator also said he believes that bipartisan immigration reform is possible and that it was almost achieved last year.
"At the end of the last Congress I thought we were going to do it, but time ran out," Kelly said. "We continue to work on it. It's a national security issue that we have stronger border security."