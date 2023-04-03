SIERRA VISTA — With a new assignment on the U.S. Senate's Armed Services Committee, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly visited Fort Huachuca on Monday to relate his ideas on keeping the installation and its electronic proving ground positioned for any future conflict, especially one in the western Pacific with China.

And part of keeping Fort Huachuca front and center, Kelly said in a visit to the Herald/Review newsroom, is to provide more training on post and to begin utilizing the installation's unique geographic location to develop technology that would ready U.S. armed forces "to win that fight" if it occurs.

