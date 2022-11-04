Tucson residents Clark and Karen Griffin interact with U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters, left, and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. The Griffin’s lost their 38-year-old son, Tyler, to fentanyl tainted medication.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake joins Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels Friday as they walk along the U.S./Mexico border.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Blake Masters, U.S. senatorial candidate, talks about the current issues at the U.S./Mexico border while touring the area with fellow Republican candidates.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Kari Lake chats with Tucson resident Karen Griffin during Lake’s visit to Cochise County Friday. Griffin's son died from a fentanyl-tainted pill.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Republican Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh speaks while at the border Friday in Cochise County.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Kari Lake leads a roundtable discussion hosted by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Friday at SEACOM in Sierra Vista.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem talks with Sheriff Mark Dannels along the border in Cochise County.
Gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and a handful of other Republican candidates hoping to win their races on Nov. 8 visited Sierra Vista Friday morning for a roundtable discussion and a visit to the border.
The impromptu session with Lake, who was flanked by candidates Blake Masters, Mark Finchem and Abe Hamadeh among others, was held at the SouthEast Arizona Command, known as SEACOM, the dispatch communications center run by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and the city of Sierra Vista.
With a huge American flag as their backdrop, Lake and her fellow candidates attacked the current policies on the U.S.-Mexican border being espoused by the Biden administration, to include Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security.
The meeting was attended mainly by law enforcement officers, including Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.
Aside from lambasting their Democratic opponents for their lack of presence and initiatives concerning the border and the issues surrounding it — such as daily crossings of undocumented migrants, human trafficking and drug smuggling — Lake read a letter by the brother of deceased Border Patrol agent Brian L. Terry. Terry was shot to death by a group of undocumented migrants north of Nogales in December 2010. The Border Patrol station in Naco, Arizona, is named after Terry.
In September, the last of the suspects in the case was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his role in Terry's death.
Lake said she and the other Republicans at the table Friday have a plan to protect the border.
Finchem, who is running for secretary of state, called Mayorkas a "liar and a cheat" and said he was disgusted with what's happening at the border.
Masters, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat against current Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, said the drug cartels in Mexico have reaped $13 billion in human trafficking fees since Biden took office in January 2021, compared to the $500 million the criminal organization had raked in during the Trump years.
The senate candidate also said Kelly should be forced to attend the funerals of children who have died by taking the fentanyl that is trafficked into the U.S.from Mexico.
Lake invited Karen and Clark Griffin, a couple whose son Tyler, a journalist, died from taking a fentanyl pill. The narcotic had been given to Tyler Griffin by a neighbor, his mother said at the roundtable.
"He did not overdose, he was poisoned," Karen Griffin said.
Lamb told the crowd the issue surrounding the border is not political, but a humanitarian crisis with the trafficking of people and drugs. Lamb said only a small number of media outlets report what's happening on the U.S.-Mexican border and he implored many of the reporters in the room to start talking about it.
Lake agreed, saying that those who've mismanaged the border, "have blood on their hands."
After the roundtable wrapped up, the candidates headed to the border with law enforcement officials and the throng of media.
