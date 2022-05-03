COCHISE COUNTY — As the number of undocumented people crossing the border illegally continues to balloon monthly, the state has pledged more than $4 million to a handful of local law enforcement agencies to help them combat the situation.
The money, nearly $4.8 million, coming from the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, which is under the governor's office, will be disbursed at a time when many in law enforcement in Cochise County and other border counties in Arizona, as well as other states along the Southwest border of the United States, are fretting over the impending lifting of Title 42.
Title 42 expulsions are removals by the U.S. government of people who have recently been in a country where a communicable disease was present. The extent of authority for contagion-related expulsions is set out by law in 42 U.S.C. § 265. The Trump administration put the policy into effect in March 2020. The Biden administration has said it will lift the policy on May 23.
As a result, local authorities are bracing for the number of illegal migrant crossings to double.
The largest chunk of the funding from DEMA — about $3.7 million — will go to SEACOM, the Southeastern Arizona Communications center in Sierra Vista. The money will go toward the maintenance of the dispatch center's Motorola radio system over a seven-year period. Additionally, SEACOM will receive $170,000 for a new digital recorder.
The next highest amount of $436,300 is slated for the Cochise County Sheriff's Office for a series of crime-fighting tools aimed specifically at enhancing the department's quest against load car drivers who are coming into the area to smuggle undocumented migrants.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said the money for his agency will go toward 20 in-car cameras, 20 grapplers and 30 tire-deflation devices. Grapplers, which have been used mostly by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, is a netting system that can be deployed from a police vehicle's front bumper to capture and lock the rear wheel of a suspect vehicle. The technology allows law enforcement to safely bring a suspect's vehicle to a stop during a pursuit.
The remaining funds will be doled out to Sierra Vista Police and Fire, $350,00 for a VHF upgrade; Huachuca City Police, $82,000 for a new police vehicle and four new radios; and Fry Fire District, $60,800 for seven new radios.
March saw another increase in the number of undocumented migrants who were interrupted at the border in the Tucson sector, federal officials said. The Tucson sector, which includes Cochise County, stretches from the boundary with New Mexico to the Yuma County line.
In March, Border Patrol agents stopped 27,233 migrants attempting to come into the country. That's compared to 21,208 in February and 17,716 in January. The vast majority of the migrants encountered were sent back to Mexico under Title 42, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports show.
Dannels and several other sheriffs in the country, as well as multiple senators and representatives, including Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, have asked the Biden administration to leave Title 42 intact for the time being
CJ Karamargin, a spokesman with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's office, said Ducey is in tune with the challenges being faced by Dannels and other sheriffs in the state who are saddled not only with the migrant issue and load car drivers who ferry them across the county, but also with the constant flow of illegal drugs coming from Mexico. Karamargin said DEMA officials have been working "very closely" with local jurisdictions on how best to use the funding.
He said the governor's office and DEMA have been trying to produce "real-life solutions" for the situation on the border.
Additionally, because of frustration with what they've called the Biden administration's "disastrous border policies," Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott two weeks ago announced the creation of the American Governors' Border Strike Force.
The strike force will be made up of governors from 26 states and the purpose is to "disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combatting human smuggling, and stopping drug flow in our states. By partnering across state lines, governors can act as a force multiplier to target cartels and criminal networks financially and operationally. Together, governors will improve public safety, protect victims from horrific crimes, reduce the amount of drugs in our communities, and alleviate the humanitarian crisis at the Southern border."
For Dannels, the additional funding from DEMA comes at an opportune time. The Sheriff's Office spearheaded the creation of a Safe Streets Task Force aimed solely at stopping load car drivers smuggling migrants. The task force includes the Sheriff's Office, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Border Patrol, Sierra Vista Police and other police agencies.
Between July 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, the Cochise County Jail, which is run by the Sheriff's Office, has had 777 people incarcerated on border-related charges. Dannels said that has cost his agency almost $1.5 million, a tab picked up by the state.
"At the end of the day, the ultimate goal is to protect our citizens," Dannels said. "I had a meeting with the governor last Thursday to strategize about the border. How can we do a better job? We're trying everything right now.
"(But) they're coming at us, there's no doubt about it. We have negated border security and we have become a reception line for those who want to cross illegally."