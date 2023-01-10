Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tim Williams was the main presenter at Tuesday's roundtable session at Sierra Vista’s SEACOM building. The session focused on how the influx of undocumented migrants is affecting rural communities and metropolitan areas and how law enforcement can work to find a solution.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher was one of several police chiefs from around the Southwest present at SEACOM.
Photos by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre attends Tuesday’s discussion at the SEACOM facility in Sierra Vista.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Douglas Border Patrol Station Patrol Agent in charge John Scanlon has a say during Tuesday’s meeting.
SIERRA VISTA — Undocumented migrants being caught along the Cochise County border by the Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol have told authorities that they’re being encouraged to come to this country by TV commercials that promise they’ll have jobs at landscaping companies in certain states.
That was one of the revelations that Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tim Williams gave to a roomful of police chiefs and other law enforcement officials on Tuesday at a roundtable discussion about the border, hosted by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the National Sheriff’s Association.
The focus of the session, said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, is so sheriffs and police chiefs can share information and solutions concerning how the influx of undocumented people into the United States is affecting various communities. The police chiefs were later taken to the border at the Coronado National Memorial, a popular crossing area for migrants.
Jonathan Thompson, executive director and chief executive officer of the National Sheriffs’ Association, told the police chiefs he hoped they could relay to their constituencies the challenges counties along the southwest border and “increasingly in the interior (of the country) are experiencing in a very real and deadly way.”
“We’re in a new place,” Thompson said. “In looking at what’s going on in our country right now, we’re scratching our heads.
“ ... Most of what you’re seeing in your communities is being driven by what’s happening down here, or not happening down here. This is not throwing rocks at anyone, this is just the facts,” Thompson added.
Thompson said that over the next several months he believes the situation with undocumented migrants crossing the border will worsen. He said it’s crucial that sheriffs, police chiefs and other law enforcement entities work to find solutions to remedy the matter.
Williams, who heads the Sheriff’s SABRE unit — Southeastern Arizona Border Regional Enforcement — only had more dismal facts to share, telling the group gathered at SEACOM headquarters that the majority of migrants who are successfully crossing the border into Cochise County are also eluding capture.
“To date (since 2017) we’ve had 130,000 (migrants) seen on our cameras, which is more than the population of Cochise County,” Williams said. “Of those, we’ve caught 46,000. That’s a 35% apprehension rate.”
He said the cameras set up along the border, known as Buckeye cameras, have captured images of up to 8,000 undocumented people in one month racing across the border and simply vanishing.
“We’re going in the wrong direction,” Williams said.
He reiterated something that Dannels has said many times — that the migrants coming into Cochise County who are intercepted by law enforcement are not surrendering easily like their counterparts in Yuma and Texas.
“We have fight or flight,” Williams said. “We are seeing males between the ages of 16 and 35, which I call military age males, dressed head to toe in camouflage coming through here.”
Williams said national media usually shows images of undocumented people sitting on the ground at the border wall after they’ve surrendered to authorities.
“That’s not what we have here,” he said.
He also said that technology built into the 30-foot steel border fence that spans the Cochise County border with Mexico has been disabled. The technology, or fiber optics, Williams said, is able to detect if someone leans a ladder against the barrier, for example, so they can rappel down the wall.
“You’ve all heard the saying, ‘If you build a 30-foot wall they’ll build a 31-foot ladder?’ “ Williams asked the group.
The sergeant said he was riding along the border recently with local cattle rancher John Ladd and a migrant was rappelling down the wall after climbing over it on a 31-foot ladder. Williams showed an image of the ladder on the ground on the Mexican side of the border.
“He dropped over the wall right in front of my truck,” Williams said. “He told us about the TV commercials in Mexico that advertised that he could get a job at a landscaping firm in Oregon.”
Ladd, a fourth-generation cattle rancher whose massive property is located between State Route 92 and the Mexican border, also attended the roundtable on Tuesday and informed the group that he has encountered undocumented individuals who have told him that the Biden administration welcomes them and there’s nothing he can do about it.
Biden visited the border on Sunday at El Paso, Texas, for the first time since he took office. According to an article in the Associated Press, El Paso is the biggest corridor for illegal crossings, in large part due to Nicaraguans fleeing repression, crime and poverty in their country. They are among migrants from four countries, including Cuba, who are now subject to quick expulsion under new rules enacted by the Biden administration in the past week. The policy has elicited criticism from immigration advocates.
Dannels said meetings like the one held Tuesday will be repeated. The sheriff said the gatherings will continue to zero in on “how we can work together by sharing our challenges.”
