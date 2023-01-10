SIERRA VISTA — Undocumented migrants being caught along the Cochise County border by the Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol have told authorities that they’re being encouraged to come to this country by TV commercials that promise they’ll have jobs at landscaping companies in certain states.

That was one of the revelations that Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tim Williams gave to a roomful of police chiefs and other law enforcement officials on Tuesday at a roundtable discussion about the border, hosted by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the National Sheriff’s Association.

