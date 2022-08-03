Load car driver crash kills 67-year-old man, investigators say

A photo of the July 28 crash involving a load car driver. 

 Cochise County Sheriff's Office

Another load car fatality is under investigation in Cochise County, but this time the person who died was the passenger of the motorist suspected of transporting undocumented migrants through the area, investigators said Tuesday.

The man killed in the wreck has been identified as 67-year-old Donald Childers of Tucson, said Bart Graves, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the agency investigating the crash.

