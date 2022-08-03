Another load car fatality is under investigation in Cochise County, but this time the person who died was the passenger of the motorist suspected of transporting undocumented migrants through the area, investigators said Tuesday.
The man killed in the wreck has been identified as 67-year-old Donald Childers of Tucson, said Bart Graves, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the agency investigating the crash.
Childers was riding with a woman in her 20s whom the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said was transporting two undocumented individuals in a Ford Expedition.
Such motorists are called "load car drivers" by law enforcement because the migrants they are recruited to pick up and drive to Tucson or Phoenix are referred to as "loads" by the cartels. Cartels use social media to entice people to drive to Cochise County and other rural areas near the border and offer them $2,000 or more for every migrant they can transport.
A hawk rescued by a wildlife organization also perished in the two-vehicle crash that occurred July 28 near Benson, Graves said.
The driver of the Expedition is in "long-term medical rehabilitation due to the extent of her injuries," Graves said Tuesday. He said her identity cannot be divulged until she is booked into the Cochise County Jail. She is at a hospital in Tucson. Graves said the charges against her will be determined by the Cochise County Attorney's Office.
The two migrants in the Expedition — taken into custody by the Border Patrol — suffered minor injuries, Graves said.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said the incident started Thursday just after 1 p.m. when deputies tried to carry out a traffic stop on the driver of the Expedition on Davis Road at mile post 18. The driver kept going, speeding off at 100 miles per hour or more, Capas said. At that point, the deputy determined it was unsafe to pursue the motorist, Capas said.
The deputy put out an alert on the driver of the Expedition and it was spotted just after 3 p.m., heading north on State Route 90, again driving faster than 100 miles per hour, Capas said. Authorities deployed tire deflation devices along SR 90 before the driver could reach Interstate 10.
The driver of a GMC sport utility vehicle was turning left at Whetstone Commerce Drive and SR 90 in Benson when the suspect crashed into that car, Capas said. The impact disabled both vehicles, she said.
The driver of the GMC, also a female, works for a wildlife rescue organization and she had a hawk in her car, Graves said. The hawk also died, he said. The woman was injured and was taken to a local hospital.