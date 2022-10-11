After a couple of failed attempts to settle the case of a man accused of killing two migrants investigators said the suspect was smuggling, the matter will be heading to trial, an assistant prosecutor said.
It's unknown when the trial for William Brown will be held and whether the same judge who's been handling the matter will preside over the case since she's retiring in December.
At a hearing Friday before Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal, the prosecution, the defense and Brown broke away for a few hours after Cardinal suggested they go into a settlement conference right then, which is not unheard of but not common. Usually settlement conferences are scheduled and handled by a different jurist than the one presiding over the case.
But Cardinal urged the parties to try to settle, advising she would likely not be the judge handling a trial if one was scheduled because of her impending retirement.
The proceeding, however, failed to yield any positive results because Brown, of Mesa, did not enter a plea, said Cochise County Assistant Attorney Michael Powell.
Brown is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of two undocumented migrants in January 2021. The two people were killed in the truck that Brown is accused of driving and losing control of. Three other undocumented individuals also riding in the pickup were injured, police said.
According to police reports and a 16-count indictment, Brown and another man drove to Douglas in two vehicles to pick up 10 undocumented migrants. The pickup was scheduled for the night of Jan. 5, 2021, at a Speedway gas station on State Route 80 in the city.
As the migrants were climbing into the respective vehicles — a Jeep Commander and a Ford F-150 — an off-duty Border Patrol agent spotted the activity and alerted his colleagues. At that point, Border Patrol agents spotted Brown’s truck and the Jeep. They began following them on SR 80 as the drivers of both vehicles headed out of Douglas and toward Bisbee, reports show.
Both suspects accelerated on the highway and attempted to escape at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, police said. The headlights on their vehicles were turned off and they almost slammed into other motorists as they tried to elude capture. Border Patrol agents called ahead to alert Bisbee police of the situation, reports show.
When Brown and the driver of the Jeep reached the traffic circle in Bisbee, they failed to slow down and Brown lost control of the Ford truck, prompting it to flip over a few times, ejecting the passengers, police said. Two of them died at the scene.
Brown later told investigators that he had been paid $2,000 to drive the “load,” the term human smugglers use to refer to undocumented migrants who pay thousands of dollars to be spirited to Tucson, Phoenix or beyond after they’ve crossed the border illegally.
Cardinal had called Brown a danger “to this community and the state.” The judge also mentioned the continuing situation with undocumented migrants crossing the border in Arizona and the perils that creates. She admonished Brown for being involved in the human smuggling trade, and especially while on probation on unrelated charges in Pima County.
Brown was also charged with endangerment, unlawful flight from law enforcement and aggravated assault.
