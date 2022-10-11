William Brown

After a couple of failed attempts to settle the case of a man accused of killing two migrants investigators said the suspect was smuggling, the matter will be heading to trial, an assistant prosecutor said.

It's unknown when the trial for William Brown will be held and whether the same judge who's been handling the matter will preside over the case since she's retiring in December.

