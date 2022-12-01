A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent allegedly violated the civil rights of a teenage girl the day authorities say he kidnapped and raped the youngster.
As a result, Aaron Mitchell, who worked with CBP's Office of Field Operations in Douglas, has been indicted federally on new charges stemming from the assault on the 15-year-old earlier this year.
The new offenses the 27-year-old Mitchell faces include a civil rights violation for sexually assaulting and kidnapping a minor victim, kidnapping a minor victim, and misleading state investigators, FBI officials said last week.
He faces a minimum of 20 years in federal prison, said FBI spokeswoman Brooke Brennan and a maximum life sentence if he is convicted. Mitchell also could serve five years and be on probation for life, Brennan said.
There also is a state case pending against Mitchell in Cochise County Superior Court, the basis for the federal investigation — the FBI's Sierra Vista office handled the matter — lodged against Mitchell.
The state case, said Deputy Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell, "is not going away."
The two cases are separate and the sentences given to Mitchell by both the state and the feds, if convicted, would run consecutively, Powell said.
In the state case, Mitchell has been charged with 18 counts stemming from the April 25 incident, prosecutors say. The state offenses include six counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of unlawful sexual conduct, two counts of sexual abuse, one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices, one count of obstructing criminal investigations or prosecutions, one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of kidnapping.
The victim, whose name is not being published because of her age and because she is a victim of sexual abuse, told police she was walking to school on April 25 at the 1300 block of G Avenue in Douglas. She said a man in a red vehicle approached her and told her he was a cop.
The girl told detectives the man wore a vest that said “police” on it. The teen said the man asked her for documentation and she gave it to him. She said the individual then told her he was taking her to the police department.
Based on the preliminary investigation, police said Mitchell restrained the girl and put her in his vehicle. But instead of taking her to the police department, investigators said Mitchell drove the victim to an apartment in Sierra Vista.
A report shows that the victim, who lives in Agua Prieta, Sonora, and attended school in Douglas, told police that she thought she would not make it out of Mitchell's apartment alive.
Mitchell took the girl back to Douglas after the assault, police said. Douglas investigators worked on the case with Sierra Vista Police. Detectives arrested Mitchell in Sierra Vista on April 27 during a traffic stop near his apartment building.
According to the state's indictment, Mitchell assaulted the teen more than once. Police said he also gave the girl alcohol.
Mitchell is currently in federal custody, Powell said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone