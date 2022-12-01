Aaron Mitchell

Aaron Mitchell

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent allegedly violated the civil rights of a teenage girl the day authorities say he kidnapped and raped the youngster.

As a result, Aaron Mitchell, who worked with CBP's Office of Field Operations in Douglas, has been indicted federally on new charges stemming from the assault on the 15-year-old earlier this year.

