A man who was transporting undocumented migrants and drugs was killed Sunday evening when another motorist struck him after a deputy had stopped the smuggler's vehicle, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
The deputy was almost struck by the hit-and-run motorist as well, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
The driver of the vehicle that killed the man smuggling the migrants did not stop and fled from the scene and has not yet been found, Capas said Monday morning.
Capas said the hit and run driver was in a sedan, but no other details regarding make, model or color were available as of Monday.
The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on State Road 92 near the intersection of Yaqui Street/Camino Principal, Capas said.
Prior to the fatal incident, the deputy stopped the initial driver for an unknown reason and discovered that the motorist had undocumented persons in the vehicle, Capas said.
Both the smuggler and the driver who hit him were heading north on SR 92, Capas said.
Capas said members of the Critical Response Team reported to the crash site, as did Border Patrol agents who took custody of the migrants.
State Road 92 was shut down in both directions for several hours until about 4 a.m. Monday, Capas said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
