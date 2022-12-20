A man who was transporting undocumented migrants and drugs was killed Sunday evening when another motorist struck him after a deputy had stopped the smuggler’s vehicle, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
The deputy was almost struck by the hit-and-run motorist as well, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas.
The driver of the vehicle that killed the man smuggling the migrants did not stop and fled from the scene and has not yet been found, Capas said Monday morning.
Capas said the hit-and-run driver was in a sedan, but no other details regarding make, model or color were available as of Monday.
A post on the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Monday afternoon shared more details, including that the sedan being sought is silver or light in color.
The post also indicated the deceased driver had fought with the deputy prior to being struck.
“The driver of the vehicle resisted deputy commands and a physical altercation ensued,” according to the post. “While the deputy gained control over the driver and was attempting to handcuff him, a speeding vehicle travelling northbound failed to yield/slow for the emergency lights and narrowly missed the deputy, ultimately striking the driver of the vehicle.
“The driver of the vehicle was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.”
The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on State Route 92 near the intersection of Yaqui Street and Camino Principal, Capas said.
Prior to the incident, the deputy stopped the initial driver for an unknown reason and discovered that the motorist had undocumented people in the vehicle, Capas said.
The smuggler and the driver who hit him were heading north on SR 92, Capas said.
Capas said members of the Critical Response Team reported to the crash site, as did Border Patrol agents who took custody of the migrants.
State Route 92 was shut down in both directions for several hours until about 4 a.m. Monday, Capas said.
The post on the CCSO Facebook page concluded with a statement from Sheriff Mark Dannels.
“The vehicle stopped by our deputy was involved with smuggling of migrants that entered the country illegally and were discovered in the trunk,” Dannels said in the post. “Fentanyl was located near the vehicle which was stopped. Sadly, a new normal for our communities and law enforcement.
“Moments later, I arrived on scene in support of our deputy to ensure his mental health and welfare. As anyone could imagine, this is an emotional and stressful scenario for any law enforcement professional. Please keep our deputy in your thoughts and prayers as part of our CCSO family.”
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
