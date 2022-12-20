hit and run

A man was struck and killed by a motorist Monday night following a traffic stop for human and drug smuggling.

 CCSO

A man who was transporting undocumented migrants and drugs was killed Sunday evening when another motorist struck him after a deputy had stopped the smuggler’s vehicle, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The deputy was almost struck by the hit-and-run motorist as well, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas.

