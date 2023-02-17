On Thursday, U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy visited the southern border in Cochise County with a group of freshmen Congressmen. The delegation included Reps. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz.; Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore.; Jen Kiggans, R-Va.; and Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis. 

This was McCarthy’s first visit to the border since becoming Speaker of the House last month. McCarthy made border security a central issue in his 2022 reelection campaign. 

