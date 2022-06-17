DOUGLAS — An undocumented migrant who crossed the border illegally into Douglas in late May was killed after he was stabbed twice by a Border Patrol agent, a medical examiner's report issued Friday shows.
The report by the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office shows that 32-year old Roman Aguilar of Chiapas was stabbed twice in the chest the morning of May 24.
Aguilar is the second undocumented person to die at the hands of a Border Patrol agent in the last three months.
On Feb. 19, Border Patrol agent Kendrek Staheli shot migrant Carmelo Cruz four times while struggling with Cruz in a remote mountainous region just east of Douglas near the New Mexico border. Cruz died at the scene.
Officials at U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Tucson declined comment on the medical examiner's report, saying only that the investigation by the FBI, is still ongoing.
CBP spokesman John Mennell said the agency could only refer a reporter to the original statement issued by the CBP when the incident occurred on May 24.
At the time, a press release stated simply that there was a "use of force" incident and the death was "under investigation by the FBI."
In that release, CBP said that “On May 24, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol agent working near Pan-American Avenue and 5th Street in Douglas, Arizona, was involved in a use of force incident which resulted in the death of an individual in Border Patrol custody.”
The medical examiner's report, authored by Kevin M. Lougee, D.O., Forensic Pathologist, sheds a bit more light.
"The decedent was a 32-year-old male, reported undocumented border crosser who was admitted to the hospital with injuries of the face and lip following a barb wire incident while running from the United States Border Patrol. He was apprehended and taken to the hospital for sutures. Upon discharge, he was reportedly involved in an altercation with a United States Border Patrol agent, during which time he was stabbed with a knife. Death was pronounced at the scene."
Lougee also wrote: "In consideration of the known circumstances surrounding this death, the available medical history, and the examination of the remains, the cause of death is sharp force injuries of the trunk. The manner of death is homicide."
FBI spokeswoman Brooke Brennan did not respond to an email on Friday afternoon.
Ricardo Pineda, the consul general at the Mexican consulate in Douglas, said his agency is asking the FBI for an "exhaustive investigation." Pineda said the consulate is aiding Aguilar's family — to include legal advice— and also helping them in returning his remains to Mexico.
"We are waiting for information from the FBI," Pineda said in an email Friday.
Mennell did not release the agent's name or the status of his employment.
In the killing by Staheli, the agent had told investigators with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office that he was in fear for his life when he encountered and struggled with Cruz. The Sheriff's Office had been asked to handle the investigation by the Border Patrol.
The Cochise County Attorney's Office later cleared Staheli of the shooting, saying it was justified.