DOUGLAS — Mexican government officials and advocates for undocumented people have seen a dramatic drop in the number of migrants who are trying to cross into the United States illegally, a reversal of what was anticipated once a controversial immigration policy that was set in motion during the pandemic was retired.
Based on monthly statistics released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that reflect the number of migrants who are intercepted at the southwest border of the U.S. as they try to slip through undetected, it seems that even the awareness that Title 42 would vanish by May 11 had an effect on how many migrants tried to cross the border illegally in the CBP's Tucson Sector in April. The Tucson Sector includes Cochise County.
The equation was simple. Title 42, which did not allow even asylum seekers to enter, was put to bed. Title 8, which was always in effect alongside Title 42, remains on the books, but it was given a harder-hitting authority that makes it more difficult for migrants who are seeking asylum and for undocumented people caught trying to enter the U.S. illegally.
Jorge Arguelles, the new Mexican consul in Douglas, said the word from his superiors in Mexico City is that the influx of migrants has slowed.
"There was huge tension between the U.S. and Mexican governments regarding the lifting of Title 42," Arguelles said in Spanish recently at the consulate in Douglas. "It was thought that there would be a huge influx of migrants entering the U.S.
"The same was thought by local CBP and border patrol. They were talking about massive entry by migrants into the U.S.
"But it never happened," he said with a shrug.
Beto Ramos, coordinator of the Centro de Recursos Al Migrante (The Migrant Resource Center) and the Centro de Atencion al Migrante en Exodus (The Center for Attention for the Migrant in Exodus) in Agua Prieta, Sonora, is reporting a 50% plunge in the number of migrants who flow through both his facilities after getting booted back into Mexico by CBP. Ramos said these migrants are not asylum seekers, but illegal crossers.
Where he once saw 150 to 200 migrants daily coming to the centers for help, Ramos now is seeing between 70 and 90, he said.
Title 42, restarted by the Trump administration at the start of COVID-19, is a 1940s-era health order designed to keep individuals out of the U.S. to prevent the spread of diseases and illnesses.
Under Title 42, even people who asked for asylum were sent back to Mexico and told to wait there while their claim was reviewed, a process that often took more than two years.
The policy, however, also prompted more people to sneak into the country who had no intentions of asking for asylum, CBP numbers have shown.
Once it was lifted on May 11 after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the pandemic was no longer a threat in this country, the anticipation by government officials here and Mexico was that thousands upon thousands of migrants would flock to the border and ask for asylum under Title 8. Title 8 allowed entry to asylum seekers before Title 42 was revived in 2020, but was mostly obscured when Title 42 was active.
However, once Title 42 went away, Title 8 grew a bit tougher.
Now migrants are required to either seek asylum in another country before they attempt entry into the U.S. or they must make an appointment via an app established by the CBP called CBP One. Absent those two stipulations, migrants who are stopped at the border and are able to show they fear for their lives if returned to their countries of origin could also be admitted into the U.S.
The tougher Title 8 slaps migrants who are caught entering illegally, preventing them from re-entry for five years. If the individual attempts to re-enter regardless, he or she could be imprisoned here.
From May 8-19, in anticipation of the lifting of Title 42, about 2,300 migrants from varying countries to include Mauritania crossed into Cochise County via the ports of entry in Douglas and Naco, Arizona. They were then processed at the Border Patrol stations in Douglas and Bisbee, placed on luxury buses and taken to a facility in Tucson that helped them connect with family.
On May 19 though, Border Patrol officials announced the flow had suddenly stopped "for the time being."
Arguelles believes the "communication" the U.S. has been blaring out concerning a tougher Title 8 has helped stem the tide of incoming asylum-seekers and illegal crossers.
He also thinks some Central American countries are starting to get wise to the criminal elements — the cartels — that charge migrants to cross the border.
"These people are being lied to," Arguelles said about migrants who pay the cartels to bring them into the U.S. illegally. "These people arrive in Mexico (from their countries) and they see that it's not easy to cross the desert, it's not easy to encounter authorities, it's not easy to break up a family, to leave your children behind."
Arguelles says he stays on top of what's happening at the centers Ramos helps run.
"I'm keeping in touch with that daily because that's a good measuring point," Arguelles said. "If we see the populations rising in the shelters, then we would know that more people are coming through."
The migrants who flow through the facilities are illegal crossers, Ramos said last week.
Once they leave his centers, the undocumented people are taken back to houses run by the cartels known as "bodegas."
Ramos reiterated to the Herald/Review that migrants coming into Agua Prieta from other countries or other parts of Mexico in the hopes that they will cross the border undetected are paying $1,500 just to enter Agua Prieta.
"The cartel then charges them an additional $10,000 to cross the border illegally," he said.
That fee buys them at least four chances to try and enter the U.S. Each time they fail, the migrants must return to the bodega where they wait for another opportunity to cross.
Under Title 42, they could slip through the border repeatedly and if caught by CBP, they were just sent back to Mexico with no repercussions.
"These are 100% Mexicans," Ramos said of the migrants who are getting kicked back into Mexico by CBP officials. "Let's not forget that Agua Prieta is not the place where people seek asylum. It's the place where people will continue to try and cross illegally."
To that end, Ramos said his organization, in conjunction with the Mexican consulate in Douglas, will soon post flyers along certain sections of the border wall warning migrants of the dangers of crossing into the U.S. illegally.
He recognizes that the flyers could be for naught since all of those or their families who cross illegally have already forked over thousands of dollars for the chance to try.