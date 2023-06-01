beto

Centro de Recursos Al Migrante Coordinator Beto Ramos talks about the immigrants that show up at the Agua Prieta facility late last year.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE

DOUGLAS — Mexican government officials and advocates for undocumented people have seen a dramatic drop in the number of migrants who are trying to cross into the United States illegally, a reversal of what was anticipated once a controversial immigration policy that was set in motion during the pandemic was retired.

Based on monthly statistics released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that reflect the number of migrants who are intercepted at the southwest border of the U.S. as they try to slip through undetected, it seems that even the awareness that Title 42 would vanish by May 11 had an effect on how many migrants tried to cross the border illegally in the CBP's Tucson Sector in April. The Tucson Sector includes Cochise County.

