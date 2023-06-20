U.S. District Judge John C. Hinderaker sentenced a human smuggler to a term of eight years in prison last week for his role in a conspiracy to transport thousands of illegal migrants from Mexico into Arizona after a year-long investigation from Homeland Security Investigations.

Manuel Ochoa-Vasquez, 39, of Paso Hondo, Mexico, will also have to serve out three years of supervised release following his sentence, according to the Arizona District Attorney’s Office.

