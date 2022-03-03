DOUGLAS — Advocates for migrants are questioning the investigation of the fatal shooting of an undocumented person by a Border Patrol agent two weeks ago.
Frontera de Cristo, a Presbyterian binational border ministry in Douglas, and the Southern Border Communities Coalition have issued blistering statements claiming the investigation into the Feb. 19 shooting of Carmelo Cruz Marcos raises "multiple red flags." The Southern Border Communities Coalition is a group of more than 60 organizations from San Diego to Brownsville, Texas.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is looking into the shooting for the Border Patrol, and Sheriff Mark Dannels said earlier this week the investigation is ongoing and any scenario is still possible concerning the outcome.
Last week the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office said preliminary findings showed Cruz died from multiple gunshot wounds. However, Dr. Greg Hess said he would not divulge how many times Cruz was shot until the final autopsy report is completed. Toxicology tests also were done on Cruz's remains, officials said.
In an email Thursday, Hess said the autopsy report would be ready sometime Friday.
The Sheriff's Office has said only the Border Patrol agent and Cruz were present during the shooting. There was another agent close by who was securing three other undocumented individuals, the Sheriff's Office said.
Mark Adams of Frontera de Cristo said his concern is that no one was around when the shooting occurred.
"Who knows what happened?" Adams said. "A lot of questions come to our mind. I've not heard that he (Cruz) was armed."
According to the Sheriff's Office, two Border Patrol agents from the Douglas Station were alerted to several migrants crossing through mountains 32 miles northeast of Douglas the night of Feb. 19. The agents, on horseback, rode up into a rugged spot called Skeleton Canyon and saw three migrants scattering about. One agent chased a migrant downhill, and the second agent ran after the other two uphill, the Sheriff’s Office said.
After the trio was secured, the agents saw a fourth man under a tree who bolted downhill. One of the agents took off after the individual, identified as Cruz. The agent and Cruz tripped and fell several times, the Sheriff’s Office said. When the agent was able to grab Cruz, a scuffle ensued.
The Sheriff's Office provided the following based on its interview with the Border Patrol agent, who has not been identified.
“During the agent interview, he advised that the male subject turned and struck him in the left shoulder with the fist glancing up into the agent’s cheek,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The agent then tackled the subject, who was face down with his hands under his body and refusing to change position.
“The scuffle reportedly continued, and a second assault occurred on the agent when the subject threw his elbow backwards into the agent before getting up from the ground. The subject then ran approximately six feet away before picking up a large rock and turning back towards the agent making a throwing motion with the hand that held the rock.
“The agent advised that he fired his weapon an unknown number of times as he was in fear for his life and safety ... .”
The Border Patrol agent was not wearing a body camera, officials have said.
On its website, officials with the Southern Border Communities Coalition said the troubling aspect of the investigation included different statements by the Sheriff's Office when the shooting first occurred.
Additionally, the director of the organization, Vicki B. Gaubeca, said: "This is another horrific tragedy at the hands of Border Patrol agents. We urge our congressional members in Arizona to demand a full and transparent investigation into this matter. So far, we have only seen problematic and questionable actions taken by officials who are investigating this incident. It is important for the public to know that this death was investigated by agents authorized to investigate (not BPCITs), that the Cochise County Sheriff's Department is conducting a separate, independent and full investigation, and that the FBI also conducts an independent, comprehensive and public investigation."
BPCIT is the Border Patrol Critical Incident Team.
Adams of Frontera de Cristo also commented on the website: "Yesterday, at our weekly Healing Our Borders Prayer Vigil, we added a cross for the man who was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent. His cross will join the crosses of almost 350 persons who are known to have died in Cochise County — victims of our government's cruel “prevention through deterrence” policy. We demand full transparency and accountability of the circumstances that led to his death, and we must demand an end to cruel policies and misconduct that cause suffering and take the lives of hundreds of sons and daughters, mothers and fathers each year."
Cruz's family — he is from Puebla, Mexico — attended Tuesday's vigil for their relative via Zoom, Adams said. Cruz had three children.
"His mother, his sister and his three children said they want justice for Carmelo," Adams said. "The mother said over and over that her son is not a criminal. He just wanted to come here (to the United States) to work."
Tucson attorney Lynne Cadigan said she has contacted the Mexican Consulate in Douglas to inquire about Cruz's family and whether they need legal representation against the Border Patrol.
"I would like to help victims of the Border Patrol seek justice," Cadigan said Thursday.