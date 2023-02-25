The number of migrants encountered along the Tucson Sector and the entire Southwest border of the United States dropped in January, the credit for the decrease going to the Biden administration’s latest measures that make it tougher for people who are trying to seek asylum in this country.

The plan, announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, calls for blocking some migrants from applying for asylum in the U.S. if they cross the border illegally or fail to first apply for safe harbor in another country. Some migrants may enter the U.S. as long as they have a sponsor here.

