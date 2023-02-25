The number of migrants encountered along the Tucson Sector and the entire Southwest border of the United States dropped in January, the credit for the decrease going to the Biden administration’s latest measures that make it tougher for people who are trying to seek asylum in this country.
The plan, announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, calls for blocking some migrants from applying for asylum in the U.S. if they cross the border illegally or fail to first apply for safe harbor in another country. Some migrants may enter the U.S. as long as they have a sponsor here.
On a video posted on the website Politico on Tuesday, Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security, hailed the new plan as helping to discourage undocumented people from crossing the border illegally.
The new measure laid out by both federal agencies and titled ”Circumvention of Lawful Pathways,” says “The proposed rule would encourage migrants to avail themselves of lawful, safe, and orderly pathways into the United States, or otherwise to seek asylum or other protection in countries through which they travel, thereby reducing reliance on human smuggling networks that exploit migrants for financial gain.
“It would do so by introducing a rebuttable presumption of asylum ineligibility for certain non-citizens who neither avail themselves of a lawful, safe, and orderly pathway to the United States nor seek asylum or other protection in a country through which they travel.”
A handful of national media outlets on Tuesday quoted anonymous sources within the federal government who like Mayorkas, as praising the new plan for contributing to the decrease in migrants attempting to cross the Southwest border in last month.
A press release issued by Homeland Security on Jan. 25 specifically noted there has been a marked decrease in the number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who were trying to get into the U.S. via Mexico.
“Preliminary numbers from January show that encounters of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans crossing unlawfully between ports of entry at the southwest border declined 97% compared to December. Encounters with individuals from these countries dropped from a 7-day average of 3,367 per day on December 11, to a seven-day average of just 115 on January 24. The decline in encounters from those populations occurred even as encounters of other non-citizens are returning to customary levels after a typical seasonal decline over the holidays.”
There will be a 30-day public comment period regarding the new measures, immigration officials have said, then the plan will take hold in mid-May following the retirement of Title 42. The new policies — instituted in anticipation of the lifting of Title 42 — will be in place for two years.
According to national reports, Tuesday’s proposed regulation was first mentioned on Jan. 5 when Biden unveiled a new border measure that involved accepting 30,000 migrants a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela while cracking down on those who fail to use the plan’s legal pathways. The policy forced migrants to apply for asylum from their home country, while expelling those who try to enter the U.S. unlawfully from Mexico. Migrants were approved only if they had a verified sponsor and were allowed to enter the U.S. by air.
Statistics released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection earlier this month show a plunge in the number of migrants Border Patrol agents encountered and either expelled to Mexico, or arrested if the individual was wanted in the U.S. for any offense.
In January along the entire Southwest border of the U.S., Border Patrol agents encountered 128,410 undocumented people attempting to cross into the country illegally. That was a decrease from December when agents came across 221,675 undocumented individuals, CBP records show.
The lower numbers also were present in the Tucson Sector — which includes Cochise County — where Border Patrol agents stopped 20,222 migrants in January as compared to 22,137 in December.
CBP statistics also show there was a spike in migrant encounters in the Tucson Sector when compared to January 2022. Then, agents stopped 17,716 undocumented individuals. Last month, that climbed by just more than 14% when agents encountered 20,222 people.
However the entire Southwest border saw a decrease during those same two periods. In January 2022, agents stopped 147,877 migrants from crossing the border, as compared to 128,410 in January 2023.
An increase was seen between fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023 along the entire Southwest border, with 644,607 encounters in FY 22 and 762,383 in FY 23.
The Tucson Sector experienced the same rise in encounters during that period as well, with 74,178 encounters in FY 22 and 88,715 in FY 23, CBP records show.
At a roundtable discussion Wednesday in Sierra Vista, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson that the onslaught of undocumented migrants flowing into Cochise County is the worst it’s been in at least two years. The meeting, which lasted almost two hours, also included Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, local rancher John Ladd and several sheriff’s personnel who work on border issues daily.
Hutchinson, a Republican who said he may run for president in 2024, had asked if he could come to the border here following the visit last week by U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.
“Abandonment and avoidance,” Dannels said to Hutchinson as he described the federal government’s attitude toward what’s happening along the Southwest border.
The former governor took copious notes while McIntyre described some of the issues inherent to Cochise County, such as the constant barrage of load car drivers swooping into the area from other Arizona cities and from out of state. The drivers are recruited by the Mexican cartels and are offered $2,000 to $2,500 for every undocumented person they can fit in their vehicle.
The promise of so much cash has attracted individuals to the area ranging in age from 14 to 72, McIntyre said, including a “mother-daughter team” who came here from Florida during the hurricane season last year so they could make some money.
McIntyre told Hutchinson the load car driver situation has become the bane of Cochise County because of the dangers they present to other motorists as they attempt to evade law enforcement in an effort to get the migrants out of the area.
Sgt. Tim Williams, who heads the Sheriff’s SABRE (Southeastern Arizona Border Region Enforcement) unit relayed that many of the load car drivers who have been stopped were armed.
“It’s not the migrants who are armed, it’s the load car drivers because they say they have to protect themselves against the migrants,” Williams said.
Williams also filled Hutchinson in on the latest technology the Sheriff’s Office is using to help combat the daily challenge of illegal crossings on the county’s border with Mexico, which stretches 83 miles.
Hutchinson, who served eight years as governor of Arkansas and who headed his own border-related roundtable in Tucson on Thursday, said he was interested in coming back to Arizona after being here with Sen. John McCain. The 72-year-old, who led the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security, said he believes he carries some weight nationally and is interested in finding solutions for the Southwest border.
“With my law enforcement background I have a significant message nationally,” Hutchinson said following the Sierra Vista session. “I think I shape the debate, I shape policies for the future.
“I’m looking at what my role would be in the future, I’m considering looking at president of the United States in 2024. No decision has been made but that option is on the table. This whole trip has been about looking at solutions (for the Southwest border.)”
Dannels said he hopes Hutchinson uses his influence and voice to help remedy the situation along the Southwest border and more specifically Cochise County.
“We hope he takes those influences and helps us out,” the sheriff said.