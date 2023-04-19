ladd 2 (copy)

Three migrants who entered the U.S. illegally wait to be processed by the Border Patrol in Cochise County in October 2022.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE

There were nearly 270,000 apprehensions and getaways reported of foreign nationals who illegally entered the U.S. at the southern border last month, according to official data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and data The Center Square obtained from a Border Patrol agent.

CBP reported that encounters of illegal foreign nationals processed at ports of entry in all nine southwest Border Patrol sectors in March totaled 191,900, up nearly 23% from 156,138 in February.

