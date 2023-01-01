CORONADO NATIONAL FOREST — The Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol are preparing to begin remediation efforts on sections of the border in Southern Arizona, including some sections in Cochise County.

On Dec. 20, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas authorized CBP to move forward with activities necessary to address life, safety, environmental and remediation requirements for border barrier projects previously undertaken by the Department of Defense under President Trump. According to the statement released by DHS, these activities will take place in Border Patrol’s San Diego, El Centro, Yuma, Tucson, El Paso and Del Rio sectors. A large majority of the activities will take place in the Tucson sector, which covers Cochise County.

