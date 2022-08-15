DOUGLAS — Representatives from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) were in Douglas Thursday, Aug. 11 hosting a public scoping meeting in support of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the two planned Land Port of Entry (LPOE) projects.
Initially, it was anticipated GSA officials would make a presentation at the meeting which would be followed by a question-and-answer session.
Instead, six different poster stations were set up explaining the various aspects of the proposed project. Those in attendance were able to go to each station and ask questions and offer input, or put them in writing and either mail or email them by Aug. 22.
“This is the first step for a project of this magnitude,” said Ana Urquijo, Douglas city manager. “Every government has a public hearing process. This is GSA’s public participation process for this particular project. There is no formal structure for today’s meeting other than to interact with the public, talk to them about each poster and solicit feedback.”
Osmahn Kadri, the GSA NEPA Project Manager said the meeting was designed to let the public know what the GSA’s plans are as far as the port of entry project.
“We’re pleased by the turnout today,” he said. “It seems there is a lot of interest which is good.”
Two more public hearings in Douglas are scheduled for early and mid-2023 at which time a “record of decision” will be made.
The purpose of the EIS is to analyze the potential impacts of the modernization and expansion of the Raul Hector Castro LPOE, and construction of the new dedicated commercial port project funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The current port in Douglas has been operating since 1914. The main building and garage were built in 1933 and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Upgraded in 1993, the current port of entry is unable to meet current commercial, pedestrian, and privately owned vehicle crossing traffic volumes.
In 2017, the port was the gateway for approximately 60,000 trucks, 3.5 million cars and 8 million people in two–way traffic, making Douglas one of Arizona’s and the region’s principal gateways for trade and tourism with Mexico.
The planned project consists of two main components; the construction of a new commercial land port of entry at a site located approximately five miles west of the existing port, and the expansion and modernization of the existing port to a non-commercial land port of entry, which would be dedicated solely to personally owned vehicles and pedestrians.
Federal funding will provide $216 million for the new POE and $184 million for the Douglas POE. The new commercial POE is scheduled to be constructed almost five miles west of Douglas on an 80-acre parcel on James Ranch Road.
With the federal government moving ahead, the city and county must ready the necessary water and sewage infrastructure for the new commercial port. It will require a water system and a wastewater system which combined could cost anywhere from $3.7 million to $9.1 million, according to a study done on the proposed project last December by Stantec, a company familiar with port projects. The cost for the wastewater system is estimated at $2.2 million to $5.6 million.
According to information provided at Thursday's public meeting, “the views and comments of the public are necessary to help determine the scope and content of the environmental analysis”
Longtime Douglas resident Frank Ambriz was one of those in attendance at the meeting, saying he felt the commercial port being five miles outside of Douglas is way too far and he would like to see it relocated by the corrals, just beyond the Wastewater Treatment Plant, approximately one mile west of the current port of entry.
“I used to work for Cochise County and since 1972 this commercial port of entry thing has been going on, and the first phase had it near the airport,” he said. “That was protested by some of the residents. I think we need the (new) port, but at the same time we need to start thinking, 'is it too far from Douglas?'
"The commercial trucks that come through there may not stop in Douglas and spend their money here," Ambriz added. "I see homes being built out there and that maybe becoming another town which would bypass Douglas. James Road, even Kings Highway is too far. It needs to be closer."
Jose Grijalva, councilman for Ward 6, was Douglas’ lone council representative to attend the meeting.
“This is an important meeting,” he said. “I’m happy to see the response that is here. There’s a lot of energy here, a lot of excitement. This is what is needed. These people need to hear our thoughts and concerns. If anyone has questions, hopefully they can get them answered today.”
Anthony Kleppe, Region 9 Program Coordinator for the GSA, said there are standard aspects the GSA studies, including air and environmental quality.
“But we need to know if there are other things that we’re missing,” he said. “We will take the comments we get from this meeting into our environmental document to ensure that we’re looking into the right things.”