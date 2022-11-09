A one-stop center that would zero in on all border-related crimes could soon be opening in the county, the first of its kind operated by a sheriff's office along the Southwest border of the United States.

The facility — to be aptly named the Border Operations Center — will be run by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and will likely be located between Sierra Vista and Hereford, ground zero of where most of the area's border-related issues occur daily, said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels on Thursday.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?