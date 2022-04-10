COSHISE COUNTY — Ukrainians fleeing the ravages of war in their homeland have started seeking asylum in the United States through the Douglas Port of Entry, an advocate for migrants said this week.
Meanwhile, the pending suspension of Title 42, a public health rule that has allowed border authorities to expel most asylum seekers without a hearing, is causing concern with local officials.
Beto Ramos, director of the Centro de Atencion al Migrante en Exodus (Center for the Care of Migrants in Exodus) said his facility aided a Ukrainian family of four three weeks ago when they stopped briefly at the shelter in Agua Prieta.
Ramos said the family had flown from Ukraine to Mexico City, then on to Hermosillo in Sonora state where they made their way to Agua Prieta.
“They were then accepted to seek asylum at the port of entry in Douglas,” Ramos said in Spanish in a telephone interview this week.
Ramos said he is bracing to receive more Ukrainian families over the next few weeks. He said the word in Mexico is that Ukrainians are flocking to smaller ports of entry such as the one in Douglas because the asylum-seeking process is more efficient.
About 2,000 Ukrainians have flooded Tijuana, Mexico, in the last 10 days as the Russian invasion of their country continues, according to the New York Times. Makeshift shelters have sprung up near the California-Mexico border as desperate Ukrainians wait to enter the U.S. to seek asylum, media reports show.
In anticipation of the diaspora, federal officials in late March agreed to waive Title 42 stipulations for Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum in the U.S.
The director of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Admissibility and Passenger Programs recently sent a memo to the Border Patrol’s Office of Field Operations instructing officials to treat Ukrainian refugees on a case-by-case basis. The Office of Field Operations oversees the land ports of entry.
“The Department of Homeland Security recognizes that the unjustified Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has created a humanitarian crisis,” the memo by Matthew S. Davies says.
“CBP is authorized, consistent with the Title 42 order, on a case-by-case basis based on the totality of the circumstances, including considerations of humanitarian interests, to except Ukrainian nationals at land border ports of entry from Title 42. Non-citizens who are in possession of a valid Ukrainian passport or other valid Ukrainian identity document, and absent risk factors associated with national security or public safety, may be considered for exception from Title 42 under this guidance.
“Ukrainian non-citizens granted an exception from Title 42 may be processed for any disposition under Title 8, as appropriate, including urgent port of entry humanitarian parole on a case-by-case basis,” the Davies memo says.
Title 42 refers to removals by the U.S. government of persons who have recently been in a country where a communicable disease was present. The extent of authority for contagion-related expulsions is set out by law in 42 U.S.C. § 265. Title 42 was set in motion in March 2020 by the Trump administration. Under the law, asylum seekers coming into the U.S. from Mexico were immediately expelled back into that country.
The Biden administration has said it will lift Title 42 on May 23.
Title 42 issues
Aside from the Ukrainian refugees who are expected to come to the U.S., officials also are preparing for a large influx of people from Mexico and other countries once the Title 42 restrictions are lifted.
Wednesday, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels appeared via Zoom before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Sub-Committee on Border Security to discuss the issue. The session was titled, “Examining Title 42 and the Need to Restore Asylum at the Border.”
The sheriff, who has been in law enforcement for more than 35 years, told the committee the situation in Cochise County in regard to undocumented migrants entering the country illegally is dire.
“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it in 38 years in law enforcement,” he told a ranking member of the panel. This (the lifting of Title 42) will compound our issues.
“You name it, we’re seeing it down here.”
Dannels explained it’s not just the situation of undocumented people slipping into Cochise County illegally that is creating havoc for him and his deputies. It’s also the individuals who are being recruited to pick them up at the border — load car drivers — and transport them to Tucson or Phoenix.
The sheriff said his agency is spending $17,000 a week in resources that are going solely to help federal officials catch the load car drivers so they can be prosecuted. They are called load car drivers because migrants are referred to as “loads” by the Mexican cartels, which solicit the drivers.
Law enforcement is not alone in its trepidations concerning the lifting of Title 42.
Officials have said the migrants who cross the border and enter Cochise County are not interested in remaining here because the area is rural and there are not enough services. The situation is different in Yuma and Del Rio, Texas, for example, where undocumented migrants are asking for asylum the moment they set foot in the U.S.
The danger in Cochise County, law enforcement says, is the migrants entering this area are intent on going north and they are being ferried across State Route 92 by load car drivers who are getting paid big bucks to get them there.
Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller has seen the dangers presented by load car drivers who have raced through the city. Earlier this week, a bicyclist was struck by a suspected load car driver at Tacoma Street and Lenzner Avenue.
“We’re a pass-through area,” Mueller said. “We already know the areas that people are coming through.”
Mueller said he has spoken to his colleagues in Nogales and Douglas and there is equal concern that the number of migrants flowing through the U.S.-Mexico border once Title 42 is lifted could double.
But Ramos, the director of the migrant shelter in Agua Prieta, said so far there have not been any large caravans flowing through Agua Prieta in anticipation of the Title 42 event.
“Right now people are kind of waiting to see what will happen,” Ramos said. “We’re not sure yet how it will go at the border once Title 42 is lifted.”