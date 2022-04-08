SIERRA VISTA — A suspected load car driver lost control of his vehicle Thursday morning, slammed into a bicyclist, then bolted from his car and ran through several back yards before he was nabbed by officers, Sierra Vista Police officials said.
The female bicyclist was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center where police said she was alert and speaking with investigators as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said officers arrested 28-year-old Ezekiel Frias of Tucson in connection with the crash. A woman who was riding with Frias, 27-year-old Karissa Robles of Tucson, also was arrested, police said.
Borgstadt said the incident originated in Hereford near the San Pedro River where a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter pilot spotted Frias on State Route 92.
While details are still somewhat murky, investigators believe Frias was transporting undocumented migrants who at one point bailed from his vehicle.
Frias kept driving at a high rate of speed on SR 92, pursed only by the chopper overhead, police said.
At one point at about 10 a.m., the helicopter pilot advised Sierra Vista Police that Frias was heading into the city at a high rate of speed, Borgstadt said. Police attempted to block traffic and throw out stop sticks, but Frias advanced into the city so fast that officers were unable to deter him.
“We tried to get everything ready, but he was just coming too fast,” Borgstadt said.
Police said Frias headed west on Fry Boulevard at a high rate of speed, then ended up on Tacoma Street. He raced through a school zone and lost control of his vehicle at Tacoma near its intersection with Lenzner Avenue. That’s where he struck the bicyclist, Borgstadt said.
After he hit the woman, Frias abandoned his car and ran through several back yards, jumping over fences, and at one point entering a residence on Hunter Drive, Borgstadt said.
He was finally caught at the 1100 block of Marchbanks Drive, Borgstadt said.
“This was kind of a scary deal today,” Borgstadt said. “The total disregard that these people have for safety, I mean speeding through a school zone. “
After he was interviewed by detectives Frias was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of criminal trespass and two counts of kidnapping.
Robles, Frias’ passenger, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.