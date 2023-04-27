In about two weeks, some local and national officials are worried that all hell could break loose at the U.S.-Mexican border. 

The exact date is May 11. That's the day Title 42, an emergency public health order that kicked into gear during the height of COVID-19 and was used to stop migrants from crossing into the U.S. illegally, could be lifted. 

