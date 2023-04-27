In about two weeks, some local and national officials are worried that all hell could break loose at the U.S.-Mexican border.
The exact date is May 11. That's the day Title 42, an emergency public health order that kicked into gear during the height of COVID-19 and was used to stop migrants from crossing into the U.S. illegally, could be lifted.
If it is, said Beto Ramos, the coordinator for the Migrant Resource Center (Centro de Recursos al Migrante) and the Center for Attention to the Migrant in Exodus (Centro de Atencion al Migrante Exodus), both in Agua Prieta, Sonora, there could be several people waiting at the border hoping to come into the U.S. to seek asylum.
The thought of that possibly happening frightens many in Congress, as well as others locally who are combatting the daily influx of undocumented migrants who sneak into Cochise County and try to make their way to larger cities such as Tucson and Phoenix.
Last week, Arizona senior Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Border Management Subcommittee, invited the mayors of Sierra Vista and Yuma, among others, to Washington, D.C., to share their concerns on how their communities could be affected if Title 42 is removed.
Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls said he believes that 660,000 migrants will flow across the southwest border of the U.S. and ask for asylum if Title 42 goes away.
Nicholls is concerned that many migrants will end up on the streets of Yuma seeking services such as food, shelter and medical care as they've done in the past.
An article in the New York Times last week showed that the Biden administration announced in January that it would allow hundreds of thousands of new immigrants into the country, significantly expanding the use of humanitarian parole programs for people escaping war and political turmoil around the world.
The measures, introduced over the past year to offer refuge to people fleeing Ukraine, Haiti and Latin America, offer immigrants the opportunity to fly to the United States and quickly secure work authorization, provided they have a private sponsor to take responsibility for them.
As of mid-April, about 300,000 Ukrainians had arrived in the United States under various programs — a number greater than all the people from around the world admitted through the official U.S. refugee program in the last five years.
By the end of 2023, about 360,000 Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians are expected to gain admission through a similar private sponsorship initiative introduced in January to stem unauthorized crossings at the southern border — more people than were issued immigrant visas from these countries in the last 15 years combined, the story said.
As Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford — who sits on the subcommittee with Sinema — said at the session last week, "It's not illegal to seek asylum in the United States."
But shutting the book on the policy, which was a little-known provision enacted as part of the Public Health Service Act of 1944 until the Trump administration revived it during the pandemic, is not a given.
It will be up to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The high court said on Dec. 27 that it would hear arguments in the case in February and that Title 42 would remain in place until it issued a ruling. On Feb. 7, the Biden administration asked the court to dismiss the challenge, saying the expiration of the health emergency on May 11 would make the case moot, because the measure would no longer be in place.
The court canceled arguments for the case, but said it would announce its decision in May.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, who has hosted countless roundtable sessions and tours to the county's border with Mexico to show lawmakers — the most recent were Sinema and newly-elected Arizona U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani — the challenges faced by his deputies and partner agencies such as the Border Patrol, has said numerous times that Title 42 should remain in place.
"The Cochise County Sheriff's Office will continue to do everything within our statutory authority to include utilizing our limited resources and law enforcement partners to address the removal of Title 42 next month and the unknown it brings," Dannels said.
Regardless of what happens to Title 42, though, there are undocumented migrants crossing the border every day in Cochise County, officials say.
At the moment, Ramos said he and his staff at the migrant resource center located about two blocks from the Douglas Port of Entry, are seeing more than 100 people a day from southern Mexico (Puebla, Chiapas and Oaxaca), Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador who are repeatedly attempting to cross the border illegally.
If they are kicked back into Mexico by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers or Border Patrol, the migrants return to houses run by the cartels in Agua Prieta that are known as "bodegas," Ramos said.
The migrants are kept at the bodegas until they are told to cross the border again, Ramos has said.
"These migrants do not care about Title 42," Ramos said. "They will try to cross again illegally. They do not intend to seek asylum."
Statistics released earlier this month by CBP show the number of illegal migrants encountered by federal agents in March back up Ramos' words.
In March alone, agents came across 162,317 undocumented migrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally along the entire southwest border. That's an increase from February when agents encountered 130,024 migrants.
In the Tucson Sector, which includes Cochise County, agents stopped 33,949 migrants. That, too, was a spike compared to February, when agents intercepted 23,598 undocumented people in the Tucson Sector.
Sinema, who along with other lawmakers has been laboring to find a solution that would stem the tide of humanity and drugs at the southern border, has expressed repeated frustration with the situation.
"This crisis is not new," she said at last week's subcommittee hearing. "It's one that has progressively worsened year after year, administration after administration, due to the federal government’s repeated failures to address our broken border and immigration system.
"While inaction continues, the price for this failure falls on local communities, which risks safety and endangers the wellbeing of migrants,” she added.