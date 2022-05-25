A federal judge’s ruling to keep Title 42 in place for now has elicited mixed reactions from law enforcement, elected officials and advocates for undocumented migrants who have a stake in Cochise County.
Title 42 was set in motion in March 2020 by the Trump administration. Title 42 expulsions are removals by the U.S. government of people who have recently been in a country where a communicable disease was present. The extent of authority for contagion-related expulsions is set out by law in 42 U.S.C. § 265. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration used this provision (section 265) to block land entry for many migrants. The program had been continued by the Biden administration. But the president announced in April that the provision would be lifted after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would suspend the order, citing the availability of effective vaccines to combat the coronavirus.
Two days after the CDC announced that Title 42 would be lifted, 24 states led by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri sued the federal agency. The complaint stated that Title 42’s continued enforcement was needed to avert the threat of a “wave of illegal migration and drug trafficking” and that returning to normal enforcement practices would cause irreparable harm.
Last Friday, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled that Title 42 would stay put for the time being. Across the Southwest border of the U.S., the majority of undocumented migrants intercepted by federal agents are sent back to Mexico under Title 42 edicts, the website for U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows.
A small percentage, however, are being sent back under Title 8 policies. According to CBP, under Title 8 those who attempt to enter the United States without authorization and who are unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States (such as a valid asylum claim), will be quickly removed. Individuals who have been removed also are subject to additional long-term consequences beyond removal from the United States, including bars to future immigration benefits.
In April for example, 25,237 undocumented people were stopped at the section of the border that stretches between the Arizona-New Mexico line to the Yuma County line. That portion of border, referred to by CBP as the Tucson Sector, includes Cochise County. The number of migrants expelled to Mexico under the Title 42 policy was 18,678, while the number of migrants sent back under Title 8 was 6,559.
Beto Ramos, coordinator of the Centro de Recursos al Migrante (The Resource Center for Migrants) in Agua Prieta, Sonora, said that keeping Title 42 in place for now will continue to drive more and more migrants to his doorstep. The facility Ramos works at is right on the border just a few steps from the port of entry in Douglas/Agua Prieta.
Ramos said currently about 100 migrants are being sent back into Agua Prieta daily under Title 42.
“And that’s the low number,” he said. “Sometimes it’s more than that. But we will continue to assist these people on a daily basis.”
Ramos’ concerns of the daily onslaught of people being kicked back into Agua Prieta is, of course, the reverse of what officials in Cochise County and beyond were fretting about before Judge Robert R. Summerhays of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana ruled on Title 42 Friday afternoon.
According to an article in the New York Times, “Summerhays issued a nationwide preliminary injunction directing the administration to keep the rule in place for now, effectively postponing what would almost certainly be tens of thousands of new migrant admissions.”
“In a 47-page decision, Summerhays, an appointee of President Trump, found that lifting the order would cause irreparable harm by increasing the health care and education costs that the states would have to bear as a result of the arrival of a large number of new migrants. And the judge ruled that the states were likely to succeed in their argument that the CDC had not followed proper rule-making procedures under federal law.
“ ‘The court concludes that the public interest would be served by a preliminary injunction preventing the termination of the CDC’s Title 42 orders,’ the judge wrote,” the New York Times article says.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, whose agency works closely with Border Patrol on intercepting not only undocumented migrants but also the people who are paid to transport them, lauded Summerhays’ decision, but said more needs to be done to stem the tide of individuals who are flocking to the U.S.-Mexican border.
“America’s sheriffs praise Judge Summerhays’ decision but this alone will not solve the problem to secure the nation’s border and keep our communities safe,” Dannels said in an email. “This decision represents a victory for those communities on the border and the interior of the country and will help protect people from COVID while keeping our local communities safer.
“Appealing this decision serves no interest except promoting the perception that the border is open and unprotected. We call upon the administration to accept this decision and move quickly to enhance resources along the southern border.”
Arizona Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both of whom pushed to keep Title 42 in place temporarily, also praised Summerhays’ actions.
“The administration should use this delay to coordinate with local leaders and get resources on the ground in Arizona communities to implement a workable plan before ending Title 42. I’ll continue pushing for transparency and holding the administration accountable to keep Arizona communities safe and secure while ensuring migrants are treated fairly and humanely,” said Sinema, who is chair of the Border Management Subcommittee.
Kelly, who while visiting Douglas in April criticized the Biden administration for not having a plan to deal with the flood of migrants expected if Title 42 was eliminated, echoed Dannels.
“For too long, Arizonans have paid the price for Washington’s failure to plan ahead and secure the border,” Kelly said. “Today’s decision does not change the fact that there is a crisis at the border and there must be a detailed plan that can be implemented before Title 42 is lifted. Arizonans deserve a secure, orderly, and humane border response and I will continue to hold the administration accountable to that.”
Vicki Gaubeca, director of the Southern Border Communities Coalition, said Title 42 is not an immigration law. According to its website, the organization “brings together networks from across the southern border to promote policies and solutions that improve the quality of life of border residents.”
“It’s hard to believe that a Louisiana district court judge can rule on a public health law that affects the entire nation, robbing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of its rightful authority to make this determination,” Gaubeca said in an email. “Title 42 is not an immigration law, yet misguided elected officials — and now court officials — persist in weaponizing this law to deprive individuals and families fleeing conflict and violence of their legal right to seek protection in the United States.
“We urge the administration to seek a stay of this preliminary injunction and to re-establish an orderly, humane and dignified process for people seeking safety in our nation.”
Ramos of the Centro de Recursos al Migrante said one of his concerns is that under Title 42, migrants who have legitimate claims for asylum in the U.S. are not being allowed in to make their cases.
“We respect the policy (Title 42), but we have been receiving people at the resource center who are seeking asylum and they are being denied that chance,” Ramos said.