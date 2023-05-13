U.S. House Rep. Juan Ciscomani visited Casa Alitas in Tucson on Friday, the day after Title 42 was lifted. Casa Alitas is providing temporary shelter for many of the migrants coming across the border in Cochise County.
“We’ve been at the border, and we’ve seen that several times,” said Ciscomani. “I wanted to see the humanitarian side of it as well, because I’m very worried about that as an immigrant and a dad of six.”
Ciscomani, of Arizona's congressional District 6, said that he is particularly concerned with the children and unaccompanied minors seeking asylum. He said on Friday, when he visited Casa Alitas’ Drexel shelter, it had processed 1,000 people in the last 24 hours and only had a 300-bed capacity.
He pointed out the staff was overwhelmed by the increased demand for aid. After his tour he said that 47 different languages were being spoken within the shelter, and multiple people were testing positive for COVID.
“The staff is doing all that they can, but they’re definitely outnumbered,” said Ciscomani at a small press conference after his tour of the shelter.
Casa Alitas is run by Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona. It has multiple shelters in the Tucson area totaling a 1,000 bed capacity. It provides humanitarian aid, medical services and short-term shelter to migrants waiting to be reunited with family-members and sponsors inside the U.S.
Ciscomani’s visit to the shelter came amidst legislative efforts in the House and Senate to extend Title 42 and provide more resources to border patrol. On Thursday, hours before Title 42 was lifted, the House passed the Secure the Border Act which mandates more hiring for CBP and provides for improved technology along the border.
On Thursday, Ciscomani introduced a bi-partisan bill with Rep Jared Golden, D-Maine, that seeks to extend Title 42 for another two years. The bill has been introduced in the Senate by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
“The expiration of Title 42 has brought greater chaos and uncertainty to our southern border,” said Ciscomani in a press release. “Border communities in my district and other states cannot shoulder the burden of this crisis any longer. While the White House still refuses to act, Congress has stepped up and offered a bipartisan, bicameral solution, which I am proud to support. CBP is under water, reporting the worst numbers they have ever seen, and this bill will give them the tools they need to do the job we need them to do.”
When asked if an extension of Title 42 could be considered inhumane as well, Ciscomani said the conditions he saw in the shelter were not humane, either.
“The fact is that we’re the most generous country in the world, and the asylum process that we have is being abused,” he said.
Ciscomani used the visit to Casa Alitas to call on the Biden administration to take action to secure the border. He said that President Biden could reinstate Title 42 with just one stroke of the pen while the legislative efforts would be much slower.
Ciscomani also reiterated his view that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas should step down. “Frankly, I think he should go,” said Ciscomani. “He needs to step away, he’s not up for the job and neither is President Biden.”
