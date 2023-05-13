Rep. Ciscomani visits Casa Alitas

Re. Juan Ciscomani, left, speaks with Teresa Cavendish and Diego Pina from Casa Alitas during his visit to the Tucson facility for migrants on Friday.

 Submitted

U.S. House Rep. Juan Ciscomani visited Casa Alitas in Tucson on Friday, the day after Title 42 was lifted. Casa Alitas is providing temporary shelter for many of the migrants coming across the border in Cochise County.

“We’ve been at the border, and we’ve seen that several times,” said Ciscomani. “I wanted to see the humanitarian side of it as well, because I’m very worried about that as an immigrant and a dad of six.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?