Congress Religion

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., is seen during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing last year. Sinema has reintroduced a bill aimed at targeting cartel recruitment efforts on social media.

 Alex Brandon — AP FILE

Social media giants could soon be required to report content on their sites posted by cartel organizations that entice people to drive to the border to pick up undocumented persons, if Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema gets her way.

Last week Sinema reintroduced a bipartisan bill aimed at requiring companies such as Facebook, TikTok and others to report such content to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

