Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., is seen during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing last year. Sinema has reintroduced a bill aimed at targeting cartel recruitment efforts on social media.
Social media giants could soon be required to report content on their sites posted by cartel organizations that entice people to drive to the border to pick up undocumented persons, if Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema gets her way.
Last week Sinema reintroduced a bipartisan bill aimed at requiring companies such as Facebook, TikTok and others to report such content to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The bill was reintroduced to the Senate Homeland Security Committee because Sinema wants the participation of the social media companies to be mandatory, rather than voluntary.
She reintroduced the bill with Republican Senator James Lankford (Okla.), ranking member of the subcommittee, said a Sinema spokesman in an email to the Herald/Review.
The bipartisan Combating Cartels on Social Media Act requires the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to analyze cartels’ illicit usage of social media and establishes a portal for technology companies to report cartel recruitment efforts in the U.S. to DHS and state and local partners.
The proposed legislation stems from a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing last fall where Sinema secured a commitment from four leading social media platforms to share cartel recruitment content with DHS — a task that will be made easier through the development of the dedicated information-sharing portal required by Sinema’s bill.
In a phone interview with the Herald/Review, Sinema said that after seeing no movement from the social media companies to report the cartel recruitment, she reintroduced the bill, adding that it was a requirement and no longer voluntary.
The shift in the bill’s intent also comes after a proliferation of load car drivers inundated Cochise County and other parts of Arizona, ferrying migrants from the border into Phoenix or Tucson.
Load car drivers are the targets of the cartels, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and other law enforcement officials have said repeatedly over the last year.
The individuals being recruited via social media are referred to as “load car” drivers because the cartels call undocumented migrants “loads.”
Most of those who are targeted by the cartels to drive down into Cochise County and other border areas, are young people who are on social media. The cartels offer between $2,000 and $3,000 for every undocumented person the driver can put in their vehicle and deliver to Tucson or Phoenix. Older individuals have been caught driving load cars, as well, investigators say, but it’s the exception.
The practice has increased quickly in Cochise County where the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are seeing eight to 10 load car drivers daily. That, Sinema says, is fueled by the cartel recruitment on social media.
“We’ve seen an alarming increase in social media recruitment,” Sinema said last week. “...These young kids are getting involved in life-changing activities.”
Sinema was referring to load car drivers who have ended up causing crashes or killing people in their quest to get away from authorities.
There have been three deaths in Cochise County, one of them prompted by the actions of a load car driver who was only 16 when his incident occurred in October 2021, investigators have said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone