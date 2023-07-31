This week, the Senate will take up its version of the National Defense Authorization Act. The Senate’s NDAA includes two bipartisan bills on border security from Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly.

They are the Border Patrol Enhancement Act, co-sponsored by Sinema and Kelly, and the Securing America’s Ports of Entry Act, sponsored by Sinema.

