This week, the Senate will take up its version of the National Defense Authorization Act. The Senate’s NDAA includes two bipartisan bills on border security from Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly.
They are the Border Patrol Enhancement Act, co-sponsored by Sinema and Kelly, and the Securing America’s Ports of Entry Act, sponsored by Sinema.
The Border Patrol Enhancement Act would improve overtime pay for Border Patrol agents and set staffing levels for the Border Patrol based on the needs outlined in a Personnel Requirements Determination Model. The bill also requires a report on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's increasing reliance on reimbursable services and temporary duty assignments to cover systemwide staffing shortages.
The Securing America’s Ports of Entry Act would increase staffing at ports of entry by authorizing the Border Patrol’s Office of Field Operations to hire at least 600 officers annually for five years. The bill also requires the Government Accountability Office to review CBP hiring practices if the agency cannot meet this hiring minimum.
“A secure border relies on a strong workforce,” said Sinema in a press release. “Once our bills become law, our men and women in green and blue can better crack down on drug trafficking, human smuggling, and other dangerous crimes to keep Arizonans safe and secure, while protecting our cross-border economy.”
“The Border Patrol Enhancement Act will ensure that border patrol agents have the support, resources, and pay they deserve,” said Kelly. “Strengthening our border security is a priority I’ve been working on since I was elected to Congress, and our bill passing the Senate is an important step toward that goal.”
CBP has had recruiting and retention problems for years, leaving the agency with a shortage of agents. At a February House Oversight and Accountability hearing, John Modlin, head of CBP’s Tucson Sector, said the agency has 19,300 employees but needs about 22,000 to function properly.
In 2017 CPB hired Accenture, a consulting firm, and paid the company $60 million to hire 1,000 new agents. After two years, the contract was terminated after Accenture hired only 56 agents.
In November, CBP doubled its recruitment bonus to $20,000 to try and incentivize more people to apply to become agents.
In her press release, Sinema highlighted that Border Patrol sectors have been using temporary duty assignments to help staff the Tucson and Yuma sectors at a time when migrant encounters along Arizona’s southern border were surging. But when additional sectors are overwhelmed, it is impossible to staff them sufficiently.
“The most important element in securing our border is manpower,” said Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council. “Over the last two years, we have had well over 1.2 million people walking into this country without being apprehended because we simply did not have the manpower to arrest them. To put this in perspective, the number of illegal immigrants who got away is twice the population of Tucson and is indicative of the situation we’re in right now. If we cannot retain Border Patrol agents nationwide, we will never secure our border.”
The two bills will now make their way through the Senate as part of the NDAA. The House version of this year’s NDAA narrowly passed on Friday along party lines.
The annual NDAA typically passes through the House and Senate with broad bipartisan support. But Republicans in the House this year attached amendments to the bill containing controversial conservative policy priorities, resulting in the NDAA being hotly contested along party lines.
The House NDAA includes provisions prohibiting the Department of Defense from paying for or reimbursing expenses related to abortion services and denying health care coverage for transgender service members.
In a statement, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, and caucus chair Pete Aguilar said, “House Republicans have turned what should be a meaningful investment in our men and women in uniform into an extreme and reckless legislative joyride.”
Many have pronounced the bill dead on arrival in the Senate due to these conservative policy amendments. The Senate is expected to pass its version of the NDAA in the coming weeks, and many expect more partisan wrangling as the two chambers reconcile their bills before a final NDAA can be made law.