mccaa 3 (copy)

Mayor Clea McCaa visits the border with politicians and various sheriffs from other states during a tour hosted by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels earlier this year. Both McCaa and Dannels expressed support for a bill from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema that establishes a national strategy to combat cartel recruitment via social media while educating at-risk youth about the dangers of becoming involved with smuggling.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE

The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs approved subcommittee chair Kyrsten Sinema, I-AZ, and Senator James Lankford, R-OK’s Combating Cartels on Social Media Act on June 14.

The bipartisan legislation establishes a national strategy to combat cartel recruitment while educating at-risk youth about the dangers of becoming involved with smuggling.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?