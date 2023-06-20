Mayor Clea McCaa visits the border with politicians and various sheriffs from other states during a tour hosted by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels earlier this year. Both McCaa and Dannels expressed support for a bill from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema that establishes a national strategy to combat cartel recruitment via social media while educating at-risk youth about the dangers of becoming involved with smuggling.
The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs approved subcommittee chair Kyrsten Sinema, I-AZ, and Senator James Lankford, R-OK’s Combating Cartels on Social Media Act on June 14.
The bipartisan legislation establishes a national strategy to combat cartel recruitment while educating at-risk youth about the dangers of becoming involved with smuggling.
“We are pleased to see steps taken to address cartels’ use of social media to recruit load car drivers to transport migrants north from near the U.S.-Mexico Border,” Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa said. “These load car drivers are encouraged to drive recklessly through southern Arizona communities, showing little regard for the potentially deadly consequences of their actions.”
The U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs approved subcommittee chair Kyrsten Sinema, I-AZ, and Senator James Lankford, R-OK’s Combating Cartels on Social Media Act on June 14.
The bipartisan legislation establishes a national strategy to combat cartel recruitment while educating at-risk youth about the dangers of becoming involved with smuggling.
“We are pleased to see steps taken to address cartels’ use of social media to recruit load car drivers to transport migrants north from near the U.S.-Mexico Border,” Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa said. “These load car drivers are encouraged to drive recklessly through southern Arizona communities, showing little regard for the potentially deadly consequences of their actions.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone